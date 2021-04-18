NFL draft: 8 trade ideas for 49ers

Kyle Madson
·4 min read

The 49ers already shook up the 2021 NFL draft when they moved up to the No. 3 overall pick. That shouldn’t be the extent of their dealings though.

They own nine picks and have a good mix of needs and draft capital that should allow them to move up and down the board multiple times.

It’ll be interesting to see exactly how aggressive they plan on being after their hyper-aggressive jump up to the top three, but their history since general manager John Lynch took over indicates they won’t hesitate to trade up for a player they value.

Whether it’s trading up or trading back, here are some trade ideas for the 49ers:

Small trade back in Round 2

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

San Francisco is in a spot where they can move back a couple spots in the second round and still feel good about the prospects still available. Moving down a few spots Round 2 while recouping an additional early Day 3 or late Day 2 pick would be a worthwhile move to help strengthen their draft capital. Trade: Patriots get: No. 43 49ers get: Nos. 46 and 122

Trade back into Round 1

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This ultra-aggressive move would be tough for the 49ers to justify given their pick distribution in next year's draft. They're already without a first-round pick and a jump up into the first round this year would either leave them without any second, third or fourth-round picks this year, or require a pick from next year's already-thinning war chest. If there's a player they love at the end of Round 1 that won't be there by 43 though, it's a deal they might be willing to swing. Trade 1: Buccaneers get: Nos. 43, 92 and 117 49ers get: Nos. 32 and 217 Trade 2: Buccaneers get: Nos. 43, 102, 2022 third-round pick 49ers get: No. 32

Trade up in Round 2

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

A thin defensive end class and a cornerback class that falls off some after Round 1 could spark a move up in Round 2 from San Francisco. The full jump back into Round 1 might be hard to swing, but it's not crazy to think the 49ers might identify a player in the top 40 that they're willing to move up for. Trade: Broncos get: Nos. 43, 172 and 194 49ers get: No. 40

Big trade back in Round 2

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

It'll be interesting to see what the 49ers might do if a team deep in the second round calls about a trade. After picking third, going 50 or more picks between selections would be rough. However, if the trade package is there and there's not a player they're enamored with at No. 43, a big trade back could net a nice return that potentially recoups a 2022 pick. Trade: Saints get: No. 43 49ers get: Nos. 60, 105, 2022 third-round pick

Trade up in Round 3

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

While San Francisco holds nine picks in this year's draft, only two are slated for the top 100. They could easily gather another top 100 pick without unloading too much capital. Using some of their later-round picks as sweeteners to facilitate a move up in Round 3 would be a prudent use of resources to help scoop more quality prospects. Trade Browns get: Nos. 102, 155 and 180 49ers get: No. 91

Use those Round 5 picks

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

A trio of Round 5 selections makes it easy to see how the 49ers might aim to maneuver up the board late on Day 2, or perhaps early on Day 3. While the club may want to maximize their number of picks in this year's draft, it would behoove them to use some of their capital to try and find more quality players earlier on than the fifth round. Trade: Vikings get: Nos. 155, 172 and a 2022 sixth-round pick 49ers get: No. 125

Just in case ...

(Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

The 49ers seem intent on keeping Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback in 2021. However, reports have surfaced that they're aiming to recoup a first-round pick to trade him. It's hard to believe that happens in this year's draft, but just in case, there's one offer that would be impossible for them to pass up. If the Bears have tried moving up for a quarterback and they couldn't make a deal happen, and they don't love any of the Day 2 signal callers, they may hit the panic button to try and pry Garoppolo away from the 49ers. It's unlikely, but never say never. Trade: Bears get: Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers get: No. 20

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Who have been the last 10 players drafted No. 16 overall?

    The Arizona Cardinals have the 16th pick in the 2021 draft. History suggests they should be able to get an impact player.

  • NFL rumors: Trey Lance pro day can impact 49ers' draft QB choice

    Trey Lance's second pro day will have both Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch in attendance on Monday.

  • Ex-Patriot Deion Branch explains why players return to New England

    Former Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch shared some good perspective about why so many players return to New England after playing elsewhere.

  • Prototypical Patriots: Which edge rushers could team target in 2021 NFL Draft?

    After a down year for the Patriots' pass rush, they could target some edge rush help in the 2021 NFL Draft. Phil Perry sees these top prospects as great fits for what the team looks for on the edge.

  • Mock draft watch: Draft Wire’s 2-rounder loads up the Browns defense

    Mock draft watch: Draft Wire's 2-rounder loads up the Browns defense

  • Where is Martin Mayhew/Ron Rivera in NFL.com’s new GM rankings?

    The Washington Football Team has one of the more unique front-office situations in the league. It's an approach owner Daniel Snyder labeled

  • 2021 NFL draft: When should the Jets draft positions of need?

    The Jets have a lot of areas to fix this draft and 10 picks to do it.

  • How Detroit Tigers rookie Akil Baddoo's first 10 games track with some modern greats

    Fewer than 40 hitters in the past 29 seasons have had as hot a start as the Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, ranging from Albert Pujols to Bo Hart. Who?

  • Biden and Japan's Suga project unity against China

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: NO USE Digital: US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE CHINA. NO USE AUSTRALIA BROADCASTERS. NO USE ABC AMERICA, CNN, FOX, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO, BBC AMERICA, NBC, OR THEIR DIGITAL/MOBILE PLATFORMS. VIDEO MUST BE USED IN ITS ENTIRETY. EXISTING GRAPHICS MAY BE OVERWRITTEN BY CLIENT'S OWN GRAPHICS BUT NO FURTHER EDITS ARE PERMITTED, INCLUDING FOR LENGTH.**U.S. President Joe Biden sough to present a united front with Japan against China's assertiveness on Friday, as he hosted Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House.The talks were dominated by China's increased military movements near Taiwan, as well as its tightening grip on Hong Kong and its crackdown on Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang."Today, Prime Minister Suga and I affirmed our ironclad support for U.S.-Japanese alliance and for our shared security. We committed to working together to take on the challenges from China and on issues like the East China Sea, the South China Sea, as well as North Korea, to ensure a future of a free and open Indo-Pacific."The summit came just days after China sent 25 aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, near Taiwan, a democratic island which Beijing claims as its own.A joint statement released by the leaders after the meeting made direct reference to the need for peace and stability in the Taiwan strait.Suga also underscored the importance of engaging in frank dialogue with Beijing."We also had serious talks on China's influence over the peace and prosperity of the Pacific and the world at large. We agreed to oppose any attempts to change the status quo by force or collusion in the East and South China seas and intimidation of others in the region."The two leaders also agreed to work on the development of 5G communication technologies to prevent one of China’s leading companies, Huawei, from dominating the global market.They also announced plans to jointly invest in artificial intelligence and semiconductor supply chains.This was the first in-person meeting Biden has had with a foreign leader and underscores his administration's commitment to a foreign policy focused towards East Asia.It also shows his desire to revitalise the U.S. alliances that frayed under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Jets take Georgia edge rusher in new CBS Sports mock

    CBS Sports has the Jets taking Zach Wilson and Azeez Ojulari in their most recent mock draft.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Will these prospects boom or bust?

    USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the potential for three 2021 NFL draft prospects.

  • Germany promises help for local staff amid Afghan withdrawal

    The German defense minister says she wants to help bring some Afghan employees of her country's military to Germany as it prepares to leave Afghanistan after nearly 20 years. NATO allies including Germany are set to join the United States in pulling their remaining troops out of Afghanistan, starting on May 1. Germany currently has just over 1,000 troops participating in the mission there, and about 300 local employees.

  • Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase reunion makes sense even if Bengals QB isn’t pushing for it

    The Cincinnati Bengals reuniting Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase in the 2021 NFL draft makes too much sense.

  • Will Cowboys leave 2021 draft with one of its unicorns?

    NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks named 5 unique talents as Unicorn prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. Will Dallas be able to grab one of these 5?

  • Texans’ pass rush and coverage are intertwined with regards to defensive needs

    The Houston Texans' pass rush and coverage were substandard in 2020. Fixing the entire defense means fixing both, which are intertwined.

  • Bengals land Penei Sewell and an LSU WR in new 4-round NFL mock draft

    The Cincinnati Bengals hit on a popular combo in a new NFL mock draft.

  • Report: Warriors plan to sign Gary Payton II to a second 10-day contract

    After a strong defensive effort against the Celtics, the Warriors are planning to sign Gary Payton II to a second 10-day deal, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

  • Ranking the NFC South’s starting quarterbacks entering 2021

    Whether or not the Falcons, Panthers, Saints or Buccaneers draft a QB, though, the four starters for next season are essentially locked in.

  • Who will be the sixth quarterback taken?

    Trevor Lawrence will be the first pick in the draft. Zach Wilson will be the second. Another quarterback will go third. Then, it gets interesting. Will the NFL draft commence four for four at the quarterback position for the first time ever? Even if the Falcons don’t take a quarterback or trade the pick to [more]

  • Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wraps up 10-show run as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

    NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers says his time as 'Jeopardy!' guest host, which came to an end Friday, has been "a surreal experience and so very special to me."