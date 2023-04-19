NFL draft: 7 players 49ers could target in trade up

The 49ers have a small issue with their draft capital. They aren’t scheduled to be on the clock until selection No. 99, when they go on a run holding three of the final four picks to close the third round.

With 11 picks at their disposal, including that trio at the end of Day 2, it’s conceivable (and perhaps likely) San Francisco tries to move up into the middle of the third round to snag a specific player they like.

We assessed some trade ideas and barring a move where they unload all of their third-round picks and then some, the 49ers are probably looking at landing somewhere in the No. 65 to 70 range if they deal a couple of their third-round choices and a later pick.

If they do pull the trigger on a jump up the board, here are a handful of players they could target using the three-round projections laid out by Todd McShay and Mel Kiper:

CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

Positional value matters in the discussion about moving up. The 49ers haven’t put a ton into the position in recent years, but their investment in CB Charvarius Ward last offseason and the signing of Isaiah Oliver this offseason illustrates the team is starting to see at least tome value in good cornerback play. Rush is a player worth moving up for because he has tremendous athleticism and good size at 6-1, 198 pounds. He also has arms over 33 inches long (that’s good, FYI). Athleticism with those physical tools would make a move up the board understandable, even for a team that hasn’t valued the position particularly highly.

DE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Speaking of positional value, the 49ers have consistently built their defense front to back. Their pass rush was good last year, but now it sorely lacks depth. Foskey can help in that area right away. His size should allow him to kick inside eventually, but as a rookie it’s his athleticism that makes him valuable as a situational edge rusher. It’d be the second time in as many years the 49ers took an edge rusher with their first selection, but the position is important enough that adding a player who posted 22.0 sacks the last two years makes sense.

DE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Harrison falls in the same category as Foskey. He’s a touch bigger and a little less athletic, but his physical traits make his potential versatility intriguing. Harrison right away should be able to get after the quarterback off the edge in passing situations. If he can set the edge as a run defender or move to rush from the interior by the end of his rookie season it’d be worth a move up to snag the former Buckeye.

OT Blake Freeland, BYU

The 49ers need help at right tackle. Long-time starter Mike McGlinchey exited in free agency, leaving a vacancy at the position. Colton McKivitz is the favorite to win the starting job, but competition should be added. Freeland is 6-7, 302 pounds, but he moves like a much smaller player. If the 49ers don’t think he can compete this year for the starting RT job, they should hold their picks. However, if there’s a belief that he can beat out McKivitz this year – a trade up would be warranted.

DB Jartavius Martin, Illinois

Martin can flat out play. He’s one of only a couple players in this class who could come in and make a strong effort of replacing Jimmie Ward’s versatility. Martin is athletic enough to handle free safety duties. He can also play near the line of scrimmage though as a slot corner capable of covering tight ends and running backs. FS may not top the 49ers’ list of draft needs, but the position is important enough to justify a move up for him.

TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

We saved the tight ends for last because the positional value argument makes it tough to believe the 49ers would unload multiple picks to move up for one. This is the team that gave the Rams two fourth-round picks to move up and draft a running back in 2021 though so we can’t rule anything out. Kraft is a big athlete and a willing blocker who posted nearly 800 yards and six touchdowns as a redshirt-sophomore at South Dakota State. He’s not the best blocker in this TE class, but his upside as a pass catcher is apparent and would make him worth a jump up.

TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Schoonmaker has tremendous size (6-5, 251 pounds) but his movement skills are those of a smaller player. He can work fine as an in-line blocker, but he can also move around as an H-back, lined up in the slot or out wide. His receiving stats weren’t super impressive with Michigan, but it’s easy to overlook that given George Kittle’s college production. Schoonmaker had 637 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 54 catches in 44 college games. A big blocking TE with good movement skills as a pass catcher would certainly be on the list of things the 49ers are willing to move up for.

