NFL draft: 7 names to know on offense for 49ers

While the conversation around the 49ers’ 2021 NFL draft has been dominated by quarterback talk following their trade up to the No. 3 pick, they still own nine other picks with some holes to address on their offensive roster.

We ran through some Day 2 and Day 3 prospects on that side of the ball to see what other players San Francisco’s front office might have their eye on after their third overall pick:

WR Dyami Brown, North Carolina

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Inserting Brown into a receiving corps with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel would make the 49ers extremely versatile in all three levels of the passing game. Brown is an effective vertical threat who has the tools to make big plays in Kyle Shanahan's offense. He was stellar his last two years at UNC with 106 receptions for 2,133 yards and 20 touchdowns.

WR Cade Johnson, South Dakota State

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

It's easy to see where Johnson could act as a direct replacement for Kendrick Bourne, who signed with New England in free agency. Johnson is a versatile pass catcher who was also used some in the run game and as a return man for the Jackrabbits. The 49ers may want to go with a WR earlier than Day 3, which is when Johnson is projected to go, but he plays bigger than his 5-10, 184-pound frame and his expansive skill set would make him a candidate to fill multiple roles for San Francisco on offense and special teams.

OL Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers may not want to scoop an interior offensive lineman as early as Dickerson is expected to go. He's the kind of player they'd use an early Day 2 pick on if they did address that position. Dickerson is massive at 6-6, 333 pounds, but he moves like a much smaller player. His athleticism would fit well in the 49ers' offense at either guard or center long-term.

RB Michael Carter, North Carolina

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco may be confident enough in their running back room to. not use a pick on a running back. Carter is a player they might like if they do go that route though. While his UNC teammate Javonte Williams is expected to go earlier, Carter could still be available when the 49ers are comfortable reaching for a running back. He's not a big player at 5-8, 199 pounds, but he does a nice job of finding running lanes and hitting them with authority. His balance is good and he hauled in 82 receptions across four seasons. He also averaged 8.0 yards per carry on 156 attempts during his senior campaign.

Story continues

RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Hubbard landed on the map following a monster sophomore campaign where he posted 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns on 328 carries. His junior year didn't go as well with his numbers dipping to 625 yards and five touchdowns on 133 attempts while an ankle injury limited him to just seven games. His decisiveness when he decides to get upfield would work well in Shanahan's offense, and his rough 2020 season could allow him to slide to a spot where the 49ers are comfortable using a pick on a running back.

TE Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Keep a close eye on Tremble when Day 2 of the draft begins. The scarcely-used tight end looks much better on tape than he does in the box score. Over two years with the Fighting Irish he had only 35 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns – all of which came in his freshman year. He's a very good athlete at 6-3, 241 pounds and his versatility could quickly make him a productive weapon for San Francisco.

TE Brevin Jordan, Miami

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan falls into the same mold as Tremble, although he had a better college career from a production standpoint. The Hurricanes lined Jordan up all over the field and fed him quite a bit. In 26 games he had 105 receptions for 1,358 yards and 13 touchdowns. If the 49ers want to add a pass-catching tight end, Jordan would make a ton of sense.

1

1