NFL Draft: 6 Vikings offensive targets on day 3

The Minnesota Vikings are currently slated to have five picks in the 2023 NFL draft. They are likely to use them as currency to trade up and down in the draft.

What they won’t have is 10 picks on day three to add a lot of depth to the roster. Last year, the Vikings drafted six players in round four or later to add depth that was void due to Rick Spielman’s poor drafting.

This year, I expect the Vikings to pick five or less times on day three. Just because they will have less swings doesn’t mean they can’t find talented players. Here are six offensive targets the Vikings should prioritize on day three.

BYU QB Jaren Hall

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The ideal scenario for the Vikings is to end up with a quarterback of the future. That would potentially set them up for the next decade-plus. What happens if they don’t get a quarterback early?

They should pivot and take a shot on a day three player. Hall is a talented prospect at the position with experience running a pro-style offense and can make all the throws. He isn’t without his warts, as Hall is 25 years old and has some injury issues. The ability to play the position is enough to take a chance on day three.

Oklahoma RB Eric Gray

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Running back is a need for the Vikings, but it isn’t a super-high one with Dalvin Cook still on the roster. With the Vikings expected to move the star running back, there is room for another one on the roster.

Gray is the epitome of a do-it-all back. He can run with both power and finesse while being a capable receiver and blocker. Gray doesn’t possess the long speed of other backs in this class, but he can do everything at a plus level. In a world where the running back room is about having complementary pieces, Gray is a player you want to have on your roster.

Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Size matters in the National Football League, but at a certain point for every prospect, talent overcomes those metrics. Vaughn is the shortest player ever at the combine at 5’5″ tall but he plays much bigger than that. There are reps of him destroying linebackers in pass protection and his size isn’t an issue. Vaughn would be going in the top 50 if he was average-sized for a running back, but he wil be a value for some team on day three.

Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson

Iowastatevswvu 202201105 Bh

Tyler’s Scouting Report

At Iowa State, Hutchinson was incredibly productive, despite never having ideal surroundings. He received a heavy target share, but most of those came in the quick game. Hutchinson didn’t get utilized to his full potential like other receivers in this class. He didn’t test like a great athlete, but Hutchinson is a very savvy receiver who has a knack for both getting open and making plays when there isn’t much there. Hutchinson is being overlooked due to that fact and he can be a really talented player in the NFL.

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Vikings to add depth to the receiver room. They don’t have anyone outside of Justin Jefferson at the position long-term. Round four is a great spot to throw a dart on a talented player.

Boutte was looked at as a top receiver in the class before the 2022 season began. The season wasn’t great for the LSU receiver. The production wasn’t there and they had to move him to the slot to get him touches. Then, he left LSU under weird circumstances and only jumped 29″ in the vertical at the combine. If you are getting 2021 Boutte, this is a home run. If he flames out, it was only a fourth-round pick.

Old Dominion TE Zach Kuntz

The Vikings don’t have a need at tight end. In fact, you could argue that the room is pretty much set. Both Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse could end up losing battles in training camp, but they will both likely be on the team next year.

Why bring in another player at the position? This is a really good class for the position and you can get a steal late due to the sheer talent depth. Kuntz was a late bloomer at the position but is an athletic freak. He scored a perfect 10 Relative Athletic Score and has the frame to be a really good tight end in the NFL. With the Vikings current tight end room, they could give him the time to truly develop.

