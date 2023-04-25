NFL Draft: 6 Vikings defensive targets on day 3

The Minnesota Vikings are currently slated to have five picks in the 2023 NFL draft. They are likely to use them as currency to trade up and down in the draft.

What they won’t have is 10 picks on day three to add a lot of depth to the roster. Last year, the Vikings drafted six players in round four or later to add depth that was void due to Rick Spielman’s poor drafting.

This year, I expect the Vikings to pick five or less times on day three. Just because they will have less swings doesn’t mean they can’t find talented players. Here are six defensive targets the Vikings should prioritize on day three.

Bowling Green DL Karl Brooks

The Vikings 3-4 front has some skilled players, but it’s not incredibly dynamic overall. They could use a few more dynamic athletes to help take them to another level.

Brooks is a really unique prospect. Bowling Green played him as a traditional EDGE at over 300 lbs and he became an elite pass rusher for the Falcons. He struggles in run defense, but the upside and versatility he would add as a pass rusher is very intriguing.

Cincinnati LB Ivan Pace Jr.

Tyler’s Scouting Report

When you are taking a player on day three, they aren’t a complete prospect. There is a reason why they are here and available for the taking. Pace Jr. finds himself in that category. A short and stout prospect, Pace Jr. is an elite pass rusher at the position but struggles moving in the open field with stiff hips. If you want a great blitzer at the position with limitations, Pace Jr. can be a great asset to the Vikings.

Louisville EDGE YaYa Diaby

Edge rusher is a position that the Vikings need to figure out. What is their long-term plan? Do they plan on extending either Danielle Hunter or Marcus Davenport? Nobody knows!

With all of the uncertainty in the air, getting a developmental edge is a likely scenario. Diaby has a really intriguing profile. A bigger edge at over 260 lbs, Diaby tested like an athletic freak, including a 1.51 10-yard split and a 4.51 40-yard dash. He can also slide inside on pass rushing downs, giving him an element of versatility.

Western Kentucky DT Broderic Martin

Big-bodied individuals that can play a two-gap nose tackle in a 3-4 system is important. That player can make such a big difference in the running game and while Harrison Phillips has been good, he isn’t a true NT in this system.

Martin can come in and be that guy. He is a missive individual at over 6’5″ and 330 lbs with 34″ arms. His athletic testing wasn’t great, but he looks the part on tape and, like most nose tackles, would be a good value on day three.

TCU EDGE Dylan Horton

Getting a player like Horton would be taking advantage of a player that was asked to play out of position in college. In a similar way that Will McDonald IV was at Iowa State, Horton was asked to play a 4i in a 3-3-5 defense when he’s a true edge rusher. He needs to add strength to his frame, but there is talent there that the Vikings could capitalize on.

Florida A&M EDGE Isaiah Land

Land is an explosive player as an edge rusher, but he comes in a unique package. He is a tall and lanky player at 6034 and 236 lbs, but was rumored to play closer to 215 lbs at Florida A&M. He is a twitchy mover can threaten the quarterback in the pocket. He needs to show that he can be the same athlete with added weight onto his frame, but there is talent there.

