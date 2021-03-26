NFL draft: 49ers updated picks after trade with Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers are moving up in this year’s NFL draft after a blockbuster deal with the Dolphins that sent four total picks to Miami in exchange for the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft.

The 49ers acquired the third pick while sending the No. 12 pick in 2021, first and third-round selections in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023 to the Dolphins.

It’s a massive move that’ll impact the short and long-term futures for the 49ers, but they still have a ton of draft capital to work with this year. Here’s what their picks look like following Friday’s trade:

Round 1, Pick 3

Round 2, Pick 43

Round 3, Pick 102 (Compensatory)

Round 4, Pick 117

Round 5, Pick 155

Round 5, Pick 172 (via New Orleans)

Round 5, Pick 180 (Compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 193

Round 7, Pick 229 (via New York Jets)

Even with a big jump up, it’s enough to allow them to move up and down the board in the middle rounds, and perhaps make a jump back into the end of the first round if there’s a player they like late on Day 1.