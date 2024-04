NFL Draft: 49ers select CB Cooper DeJean with No. 31 overall pick

The pick is in for the 49ers!

They selected former University of Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean with the 31st overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

DeJean measured in at 6-0, 202 pounds at the NFL combine. In four seasons with the Hawkeyes he posted 120 tackles and five tackles for loss with 20 pass breakups and seven interceptions in 30 games (24 starts).

