  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: 49ers don't plan to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo without 'overwhelming' offer

Liz Roscher
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The right pick in the 2021 NFL draft has the potential to change the trajectory of an entire franchise, and the San Francisco 49ers are staring that possibility right in the face. They have the third overall pick in Thursday night's quarterback-heavy draft, which means that Jimmy Garoppolo's trajectory is also likely to change. The Niners' current QB took the team to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2019 season, but has spent the majority of his four seasons with the team sidelined with injuries. 

The Niners traded three future first-round picks in late March to move up to No. 3 in this quarterback-rich draft, so it seems unlikely that they're going to pick anything but a QB. That means Garoppolo is destined to be the odd man out, and with so many QB-needy teams out there, he's bound to draw interest. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that multiple teams are expected to inquire about a possible draft day/night trade for Garoppolo. 

However, the Niners know what they have in Garoppolo. When he's healthy, he can be excellent. After giving up so much to acquire that No. 3 pick, they're not likely to take anything less than the absolute most for Garoppolo. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Niners don't plan to send Garoppolo packing unless they're absolutely blown away by the offer. 

So we're unlikely to see a wild draft night trade involving Jimmy G, especially since he has a no-trade clause, but that still leaves plenty of time for the Niners to find him a new home. With head coach Kyle Shanahan getting the opportunity to hand pick his next quarterback, Garoppolo's days in San Francisco appear to be numbered.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 25: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers smiles during the fourth quarter of a game against the New England Patriots on October 25, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
The Niners reportedly won't trade Jimmy Garoppolo unless they're "overwhelmed" by the offer. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories