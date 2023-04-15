NFL Draft: 4 players we want the Vikings to draft

The NFL draft is a land of magic and wonder. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made things interesting last year by not making a single pick where he was originally scheduled to do so. How could he make things interesting this year?

Our staff at Vikings Wire got together and talked about the draft on many levels. In our first piece, we each made one bold prediction for the Vikings on draft weekend. In this one, we advocated for the one player we want the Vikings to draft.

Tyler Forness-Vikings Wire Managing Editor

Who: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

This shouldn’t be a secret to anyone. I am a huge fan of Richardson’s and think the world of his talent. I would pay an exorbitant price to go up and get him in the draft. He’s not without flaws though. While mechanics are an easy thing to fix relative to the issues that quarterbacks have, it’s still not an easy task. He has work to do, but the positive traits he possesses are incredibly rare and truly special.

Judd Zulgad-Vikings Wire Columnist

Who: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

The Vikings need a No. 2 wide receiver now that Adam Thielen is gone and Flowers could be there near the end of the first round. Flowers had 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and could prove to be an excellent complement to All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Flowers has the speed and playmaking ability to create problems for opposing defenses and give them something to think about other than Jefferson.

Matt Anderson-Vikings Wire Contributor

Who: Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton

The Vikings have lacked a dominant force on their defensive line since the Williams Wall. While both Dalvin Tomlinson and Linval Joseph were good, Benton has the potential to be great. He demonstrates good quickness to sift through blockers as a run defender. Additionally, he has the upside as an interior pass rusher, having racked up 28 pressures and 11 quarterback hits last season. Brian Flores’ defense could greatly benefit from a prospect like Benton.

Kevin Fielder-Vikings Wire Contributor

Who: Washington State LB Daiyan Henley

Daiyan Henley is a special talent at linebacker, and he showcased that during the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, where he posted an 8.05 RAS. While the Vikings already have a rangy linebacker in Brian Asamoah, Henley’s coverage ability and pass rushing skills makes him an intriguing fit in any defense. To me, he’s one of those talents that you select and figures out the fit later, even if it means adjusting the defense in some ways.

As for his fit in Brian Flores’ defense, look at Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Henley is a more talented version of Van Ginkel, but both are versatile linebackers who can find their way on the field in different ways.

