NFL Draft: 4 players Bears fans should watch in 2019 College Football Playoff

The 2019 College Football Playoff kicks off Saturday afternoon and will be a showcase of NFL talent Bears general manager Ryan Pace is certain to keep a close eye on.

Here is one player from each team who could be targeted by the Bears in the 2020 NFL draft.

No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) vs. No. 1 LSU (13-0)

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Channel: ESPN







Oklahoma: QB Jalen Hurts

The only quarterback in the College Football Playoff who could realistically be in the Bears' plans next April is Hurts, who's had a fantastic year as a dual-threat for the Sooners. He began the year as a likely Day-3 prospect, but his growth and development under coach Lincoln Riley have elevated him firmly into the Day-2 conversation. In fact, he could end up a late-first-rounder if a quarterback-needy team gets desperate and wants to jump back into the end of the round to secure his services.

The Bears face a difficult decision about the future of Mitch Trubisky this offseason. If they decide to use the draft to add competition to the roster, a player like Hurts would make a ton of sense. He has a winner's pedigree from his time at Alabama and Oklahoma and there just aren't many guys at the position with his dynamic combination of traits.

LSU: WR Justin Jefferson

The Bears don't have a huge need at wide reciever, but there's a good chance Taylor Gabriel won't be back in 2020. With Javon Wims and Riley Ridley failing to deliver with their opportunities in 2019, Pace could choose to target a prospect like Jefferson, who offers a strong skill set as a slot receiver.

Jefferson wins in contested situations and does a nice job as a runner after the catch, too. He's hauled in 88 catches for 1,207 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019.

No. 3 Clemson (13-0) vs. No. 2 Ohio State (13-0)

Time:

7 p.m.

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Channel: ESPN





Clemson: CB A.J. Terrell

Veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara may not be back in 2020, and as a result, the Bears will have to add a cornerback or two in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Clemson's A.J. Terrell is a fringe-first-round prospect who's more likely to slide into the early portion of Round 2. He'd represent fantastic value for Chicago if he's still on the board when they're on the clock. Terrell's been a field-eraser this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he's been targeted just 30 times on 313 coverage snaps. It shows how much opposing offenses respect his game.

Ohio State: CB Shaun Wade

Keeping with the cornerback theme, Wade isn't the first defensive back mentioned when Ohio State's NFL draft prospects come up. Instead, that distinction belongs to fellow cornerback, Jeff Okudah. But Wade can't be overlooked as a player who can start in the NFL.

Wade is a physical corner who can play in the slot or on the outside and would give the Bears the kind of diverse skill set the secondary needs. He'd instantly become the second-best cornerback on the roster behind only Kyle Fuller and would become an immediate starter even as a second-round pick.

