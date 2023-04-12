NFL Draft: 4 bold predictions for the Vikings

The NFL draft is a land of magic and wonder. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made things interesting last year by not making a single pick where he was originally scheduled to do so. How could he make things interesting this year?

Our staff at Vikings Wire got together and talked about the draft on many levels. In this piece, we each made one bold prediction for the Vikings on draft weekend.

Tyler Forness-Vikings Wire Managing Editor

Prediction: The Vikings move up for their quarterback of the future

Let’s not mince words here. The Vikings need a quarterback of the future badly. Now, it could still end up being Kirk Cousins, but I believe that ship has sailed. A quarterback could end up falling to them at pick 23, but I think they will have the gusto to move up and take one in the top 10-15. Will that be Will Levis or Anthony Richardson? That part remains to be seen, but they will find their guy this year.

Judd Zulgad-Vikings Wire Columnist

Prediction: Vikings trade back in the first round

The Vikings enter the draft with only five picks, and that won’t be enough for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Adofo-Mensah doesn’t want to get out of the first round and lose the fifth-year option that comes with taking a first-rounder, but he will want to accumulate more selections. Moving to near the end of the first would enable Minnesota to add at least a couple of picks. This will be Adofo-Mensah’s second draft and the second time he’s traded back in round one.

Matt Anderson-Vikings Wire Contributor

Prediction: The Vikings don’t take a wide receiver until day three

The Vikings are following the Packers’ example by not giving their starting quarterback a wide receiver early in the draft. The Vikings acknowledge that their roster has numerous needs, and the need for a wide receiver may be the most urgent one. However, they hired Brian Flores to fix their defense, and they are determined to give him all the necessary resources. If that means waiting until day three to address the wide receiver position, they will be willing to do just that.

Kevin Fielder-Vikings Wire Contributor

Prediction: The Vikings take a running back early

Outside of Alexander Mattison, the Vikings don’t exactly have many options at running back. Dalvin Cook’s time in the Twin Cities is nearing a close, and Ty Chandler, who they drafted last season, missed a chunk of the season with a thumb injury. While they could run with Mattison, his play in Minnesota leaves a lot to be desired, and this is a class to take a potential starting running back on day two of the draft. While the Vikings have other needs, a reliable running back can revitalize a lackluster running game and give the offense a dimension that they didn’t have last season.

