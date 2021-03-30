NFL Draft: 3 South Carolina players the Falcons should consider
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The next stop on our school-by-school breakdown of this year’s top draft prospects is South Carolina. After looking at potential targets from Georgia, Alabama and Auburn, let’s check out three South Carolina Gamecocks the Falcons could consider in 2021.
Jaycee Horn - CB
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Projection: Round 1 Jaycee Horn is the son of former Falcons receiver Joe Horn, so there is no question about the young corneback's athleticism. Horn is instinctive and very physical. Not only is he fearless when going downhill to tackle the ball-carrier, Horn has good coverage ability and ball skills. The issue for Horn is that he isn't very fast and lacks a natural twitch to quick transition his hips when changing direction. Nonetheless, Horn's natural instinct and feel for the position make him one of the draft's top cornerbacks.
Israel Mukuamu - CB
Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images
Projection: Rounds 6 - 7 At a towering 6-foot-4, Israel Mukuamu can be physical with almost anyone. His game packs a powerful punch and he can jam receivers up at the line. Mukuamu's size also make 50/50 balls much more favorable for the defense. Although, there are serious limitations to his game which make him more of a depth piece at the NFL level. Mukaumu's lack of elite speed could prevent him from keeping up with smaller, quicker receivers, especially on deep balls. If the Falcons are willing to commit a sixth-round selection to a developmental depth piece, Mukuamu could be there for the taking.
Shi Smith - WR
(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Projection: Round: Round 5 - 7 Shi Smith is another burner the Falcons could use to take the top off of opposing defenses. He can get behind defensive backs and has the strength to break a jam and get open in the slot. Smith's speed should make him more of a threat for yards-after-the-catch, but he left plenty to be desired on the field at South Carolina. He also struggles to win 50/50 balls and needs to be more aware of situational football. Smith can be an easy target for defenders to bait into altercations on the field. You simply can't get enough speed in the NFL, though.
1
1