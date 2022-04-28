NFL draft: 3 prospects the Browns hope don’t get drafted Thursday

The title is a little misleading, at some level, because of course there are a ton of prospects that the Cleveland Browns hope don’t get drafted on Thursday. Outside of quarterback, offensive line, running back and, maybe, cornerback, the Browns are hoping to have as many talented players from the other groups fall into the second and third rounds as possible.

Players fall for a number of reasons including ones we don’t know and things like the significant depth at certain positions in the draft, positional value and scheme fit. Other times, teams overthink measurables despite film showing production and skill.

For this quick list with almost two hours to go until Thursday night, we take a look at three names that could possibly fall and that we have some information that Cleveland is interested in them. Two out of the three have been expected to be first-round picks since the college season ended while the other recently had his agent try to pump up his value into the first stanza.

Three prospects the Browns hope don’t get drafted tonight:

WR Treylon Burks

As far back as the NFL combine, Burks seemed like a player that Cleveland would target. While Garrett Wilson was the assumed pick, Burks fit a lot of the things the Browns offense would want to do especially after the addition of Amari Cooper.

While Burks is unlikely to fall, if teams overemphasize his lack of great speed in the 40-yard dash and other timed drills, it isn’t impossible. Burks may benefit from a run on receivers or be the one that doesn’t find a home in the first round.

If he falls into the second, Andrew Berry may need to trade up to get him and ammunition is lacking after the Deshaun Watson and Cooper trades.

DE George Karlaftis

Less than a week ago, we would be laughed off the pages for having Karlaftis’ name here. Some wondered if he would even make it to #13 when the team had that pick. Now, somehow, he is assumed to be falling with no information as to why.

If the Purdue edge rusher is available on Friday, everyone will be wondering what is wrong while Berry is working the phones. It worked last year when he moved up to snag Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

DE Drake Jackson

The third player is the one most expect to be drafted in the second round but Adam Schefter seemed to take Jackson’s agent’s word about the first round being a possibility:

Each year, unexpected players sneak into round one. One possibility this year is USC pass rusher Drake Jackson, whose agent Drew Rosenhaus said that “multiple teams” predicted to him Wednesday that Jackson – who had 15 top 30 visits – “would be a surprise first-round pick.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2022

Jackson is a player that the team really likes and could be the pick at #44 if he is still available and the two players above are not. He is not locked into the Browns current pick but that could be his floor. Cleveland will be watching to see if an early run on defensive ends pushes Jackson up higher than expected as Drew Rosenhaus believes is possible.

