NFL DRAFT 2024: Where are the UGA Bulldogs heading?

The 2024 NFL Draft is in full swing in Detroit, which means we’re getting our first look at where some of the University of Georgia Bulldogs will play next season.

So who got drafted?

The 2024 NFL Draft runs through April 27. All seven rounds over the course of three days will air live on Channel 2.

Round 1

The first Bulldog off the board was tight end Brock Bowers, who was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 13th overall draft pick.

The 6-foot-3 junior from Napa, California was projected to go in the first round after the NFL Combine. He spent three years with the Dawgs.

Also in the first round, offensive tackle Amarius Mims was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals as the 18th overall pick.

Round 2

On Friday night, wide receiver Ladd McConkey was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers as the second pick of the second round and the 34th pick overall.

With the 42nd overall pick, the Houston Texans grabbed cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

While not a current Dawg, former UGA wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts as the 52nd overall draft pick.

Mitchell played both national championship-winning seasons with the Bulldogs before transferring to the University of Texas last season.

The Green Bay Packers got in on the UGA action by drafting safety Javon Bullard in the 58th overall pick.

