NFL Draft 2024: UW's Rome Odunze among 13 confirmed for opening night

NEW YORK - University of Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze will be among 13 prospects attending the first round of the NFL draft in Detroit on April 25.

The NFL announced the prospects confirmed as of Thursday night, and Southeastern Conference schools Alabama and LSU each will have three players in that group. The SEC leads all conferences with seven players in attendance, including Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

Alabama's representatives will feature linebacker Dallas Turner, offensive lineman JC Latham and cornerback Terrion Arnold. Quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the LSU contingent along with wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick overall.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, the popular pick to be the No. 1 selection overall, is among three Pac-12 players attending in person, along with Odunze and UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 25: Rome Odunze #1 of the Washington Huskies catches the ball against Cam Lampkin #3 of the Washington State Cougars and Jackson Lataimua #30 of the Washington State Cougars during the first quarter at Husky Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is the Atlantic Coast Conference's lone player set to attend, while Ohio State Marvin Harrison Jr. will be the Big Ten's only representative. Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell will be there, helping the Mid-American Conference match two of the Power Five conferences.

The NFL draft begins April 25 with the first round followed by the second and third rounds on April 26. The draft concludes on April 27 with rounds four through seven.

