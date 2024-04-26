NFL draft 2024: Titans select OT JC Latham in Round 1

With the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham.

After missing out on both offensive tackle Joe Alt and wide receiver Malik Nabers, the Titans had to pivot to Latham, who still fills a need upfront for Tennessee.

While some believe he’s best suited at right tackle, others believe Latham can play left tackle at the next level. Others think he’s a potential guard. It remains to be seen how the Titans view him.

Here’s more on the massive 6-foot-6, 342-pound tackle, per the scouting report of Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

Bulldozer in human form with the upper- and lower-body power to forcibly evacuate run lanes and instantly upgrade a team’s ground attack. Latham’s body type is girthy, and he has elite drive-blocking talent. He has operated in a variety of run schemes but will be an average move blocker both laterally and when climbing to the second level. His pass sets are well-balanced with good initial quickness and active hands. He unleashes lefts and rights and mirrors effectively after contact but gets beaten by inside moves when he over-sets. He has the length and hand strength to shut rushers down but needs to become more comfortable setting diagonally rather than vertically to avoid sinking too deeply into his own pocket. Latham’s size, strength and talent give him a chance to become a heralded right tackle or Pro Bowl-caliber guard.

Barring a trade back into the first round, the Titans will be back on the clock at No. 38 overall, which comes in the second round.

