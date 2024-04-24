NFL Draft 2024: How to Stream the Pro Football Player Selection Event Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

After a thrilling end with the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII last season, the new 2024-25 season kicks off with the NFL Draft, which starts Thursday.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

And with the first pick in the NFL Draft 2024, the Chicago Bears are expected to select Caleb Williams, a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Southern California.

At a glance: How to Watch NFL Draft 2024 Online

When Starts on Thursday, April 25, at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Stream online DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling

Get Fubo Free Trial

Ahead, find out how to watch the NFL Draft 2024 with and without a cable subscription (including ways to watch for free) and the NFL team draft order.

How to Watch NFL Draft 2024: Date, Time

The first round of the NFL Draft 2024 airs on Thursday, April 25, at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET live from Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit.

The second and third rounds happen on Friday, April 26, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, while the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds take place on Saturday, April 27, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

Want to watch the NFL Draft 2024? You can watch the pro player selection event through any live TV streaming service that carries ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and others.

What we like: DirecTV Stream and Fubo have free trials that you can use to livestream the event online free. All web-based services are accessible on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or smart TV.

WATCH NFL Draft WITH Directv Stream

How to Watch the NFL Draft 2024 Without Cable: Stream Online Free

Since the event broadcasts across ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, the NFL Draft can also be streamed on internet-based streaming cable services that carry those networks, some of which even offer free trials. If you act fast and sign up now, you can watch the event online for free.

How to Watch NFL Draft 2024 Online Free: Date, Schedule, Team Order

EDITOR'S CHOICE

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

get directv free trial

Watch the NFL Draft 2024 on DirecTV Stream. All of the cable alternative’s packages offer ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, and more than 90 other channels — such as AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel and much more.



The streamer also has a five-day free trial available, but that’s more than enough time to watch the NFL Draft. You can either cancel or keep the service after the free trial is over, with prices starting as low as $69.99 for the entertainment package. Other plans offer over 125-185 channels, with prices ranging from $84.99 to $159.99 per month.



For a limited time, new subscribers can get a Visa gift card worth up to $100; learn more here.

How to Watch NFL Draft 2024 Online Free: Date, Schedule, Team Order

BEST VALUE

Fubo

Packages from $74.99 per month

Get Fubo free trial

Watch the NFL Draft on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, along with more than 200 other news, entertainment and sports channels with a subscription to Fubo — which starts at $79.99 per month afterward. Meanwhile, you can record more than 1,000 hours of TV shows, movies, games and more.



Other plans include the Elite package (269 channels for $89.99 per month) and the Premier tier that comes with 278 channels, NFL RedZone, Showtime and 4K quality for $99.99 per month afterward. The online TV streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, so you can watch the NFL Draft online for free during that period.

How to Watch NFL Draft 2024 Online Free: Date, Schedule, Team Order

BEST LIVE TV STREAMING BUNDLE

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

Get Hulu + live TV

You can livestream the NFL Draft 2024 online without cable with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. The streaming service has access to more than 90 live channels — like ABC, ESPN and NFL Network — starting at $76.99 per month and comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+.



In addition to live TV, Hulu + Live TV lets subscribers watch originals from Hulu, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm (Star Wars, Indiana Jones), The Muppets Studio and Pixar Animation, as well as ESPN+ for original sports programming and live sports from Formula One as well as the NHL, MLB and other sports leagues. It includes unlimited cloud DVR too. Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t offer a free trial at this time.

How to Watch NFL Draft 2024 Online Free: Date, Schedule, Team Order

BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Get Sling

Sling Orange is one of the cheapest options for new live TV streaming subscribers who want to watch the NFL Draft online with ESPN.



Sling Orange ($30 for the first month, $40 monthly after) also features Bravo, The Disney Channel, ESPN2, ESPN3, FreeForm, FX, AMC, BBC America, USA Network and much more.



Meanwhile, the Sling Blue plan is $35 for the first month ($45 monthly after) and includes more than 40 local and national broadcast channels, such as ABC, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, Bravo and FS1. The Sling Orange + Blue plan is only $50 for the first month ($60 per month afterward) and includes ABC, ESPN and NFL Network as part of its offerings too.

How to Watch NFL Draft 2024 Online Free: Date, Schedule, Team Order

BEST FOR DIE-HARD NFL FANS

NFL+

Starting at $6.99

Get NFL+

NFL+ is the NFL’s own streaming service. It gets you the most comprehensive coverage online. Starting at $6.99 per month (or $49.99 per year), the service offers live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games — including the NFL Draft — local and national radio game broadcasts, the NFL Network and the NFL Films archive.



If you want more NFL action, NFL+ Premium has everything NFL+ offers, but also full game replays, condensed game replays, coaches’ films and NFL Red Zone for $14.99 per month (or $99.99 per year).



Please note: NFL games and programing are only accessible on smartphones and tablets and not available on smart TVs.

How to Watch the NFL Draft 2024 on TV

The NFL Draft 2024 broadcasts live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. You can watch the pro player selection event on TV through your cable TV provider, on ESPN.com and NFL.com or with the ESPN and NFL mobile apps with your cable TV account login (including traditional and streaming providers such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Verizon, Xfinity and Sling).

What’s the Team Order for the NFL Draft 2024?

While the Chicago Bears didn’t have the worst record last season (7-10), the team finished in 23rd place out of 32 teams and managed to secure the No. 1 pick in the first round — thanks to a trade with the Carolina Panthers. This means the Bears are in the best position to draft quarterback Caleb Williams. Scroll down for the team draft order for the first round:

Best of The Hollywood Reporter