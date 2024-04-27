NFL Draft 2024 Round 1 Viewership Highest Since 2021
Round 1 coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit was seen by an average audience of 12.1 million viewers (TV+Digital) across ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Deportes, and digital channels. The ratings were up +6% versus Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft (11.4 million) and the highest Round 1 viewership since 2021.
The quarterback-heavy draft saw USC’s Caleb Williams selected as the No. 1 choice by the Chicago Bears.
Thursday night’s coverage of Round 1 had a total unduplicated audience of 34.3 million viewers – the highest since 2021.
All seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft are being presented across ABC, ESPN and NFL Network – the sixth straight year that The Walt Disney Company is working with the National Football League to offer a multi-network presentation of the draft.
On Thursday night, more than 275,000 fans attended Round 1 in Detroit, breaking the all-time Day One Draft record of 200,000 set by Nashville in 2019.
