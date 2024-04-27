NFL Draft 2024 Round 1 Viewership Highest Since 2021

Round 1 coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit was seen by an average audience of 12.1 million viewers (TV+Digital) across ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Deportes, and digital channels. The ratings were up +6% versus Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft (11.4 million) and the highest Round 1 viewership since 2021.

The quarterback-heavy draft saw USC’s Caleb Williams selected as the No. 1 choice by the Chicago Bears.

More from Deadline

Thursday night’s coverage of Round 1 had a total unduplicated audience of 34.3 million viewers – the highest since 2021.

All seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft are being presented across ABC, ESPN and NFL Network – the sixth straight year that The Walt Disney Company is working with the National Football League to offer a multi-network presentation of the draft.

On Thursday night, more than 275,000 fans attended Round 1 in Detroit, breaking the all-time Day One Draft record of 200,000 set by Nashville in 2019.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.