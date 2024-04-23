NFL draft 2024: Reviewing the quarterback situation for all 32 teams

An NFL football draft cleat is displayed near the Spirit of Detroit statue, Friday, April 19, 2024, in Detroit. The draft has taken the show on the road for a decade, giving cities a chance around the country a chance to be in the spotlight. | Carlos Osorio

Zach Wilson on Monday became the latest quarterback to change teams in an offseason packed with quarterback moves.

The New York Jets traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos, who were on the hunt for QB options after parting ways with a different Wilson: Russell Wilson, who is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Teams expected to take quarterbacks in the first round

Even after trading for Zach Wilson, the Broncos are widely expected to draft a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft and to give that quarterback a shot at starting.

Some mock drafts, including PFF’s mock draft, predict that Denver will take a quarterback in the first round on Thursday.

But that prediction is by no means a lock. Other teams have been linked with quarterbacks more often in first-round mock drafts.

Here are the teams that some or all NFL draft experts expect will take a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft:

Chicago Bears.

Washington Commanders.

New England Patriots.

Minnesota Vikings.

Las Vegas Raiders.

Which quarterbacks will be taken in the first round?

It’s possible that the top six quarterbacks on The Athletic’s consensus big board will go in the first round, but more likely that two or three will drop to later rounds.

Caleb Williams, USC.

Drake Maye, North Carolina.

Jayden Daniels, LSU.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan.

Bo Nix, Oregon.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams warms up at the school's NFL pro day, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. | Ryan Sun

What’s the most quarterbacks ever taken in the first round?

The 2024 NFL draft could tie or set a number of quarterback-related records.

If, as expected, quarterbacks are taken with the top three picks this year, it will tie a record set in 1971 and then matched in 1991 and 2021, when Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance were taken at the top of the draft, according to Sporting News.

If four or five quarterbacks are taken with the first five picks in the draft, that would break the record for number of quarterbacks taken in the top five, which is currently three.

If four or five quarterbacks are taken in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL draft, the draft would tie or break the record for quarterbacks selected in the top 10, per Sporting News. The current record of four quarterbacks selected in the top 10 was set in 1949 and tied in 2018, when Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen were selected in the top 10.

The record for most quarterbacks taken in the first round was set in 1983, when six quarterbacks were selected within the top 28 picks, per Fansided.

NFL starting quarterbacks

Here’s a look at expected starting and backup quarterbacks for all 32 NFL teams.

Arizona Cardinals

Expected starter : Kyler Murray.

Top backup(s): Desmond Ridder.

Atlanta Falcons

Expected starter : Kirk Cousins.

Top backup(s): Taylor Heinicke.

Baltimore Ravens

Expected starter : Lamar Jackson.

Top backup(s): Josh Johnson.

Buffalo Bills

Expected starter : Josh Allen.

Top backup(s): Mitch Trubisky.

Carolina Panthers

Expected starter : Bryce Young.

Top backup(s): Andy Dalton.

Cincinnati Bengals

Expected starter : Joe Burrow.

Top backup(s): Jake Browning.

Chicago Bears

Expected starter : 2024 draft pick.

Top backup(s): Brett Rypien.

Cleveland Browns

Expected starter : Deshaun Watson.

Top backup(s): Jameis Winston.

Dallas Cowboys

Expected starter : Dak Prescott.

Top backup(s): Cooper Rush and Trey Lance.

Denver Broncos

Expected starter : Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham or 2024 draft pick.

Top backup(s): Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham or 2024 draft pick.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson holds a New York Jets jersey after being selected second overall in the first round of the NFL draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. | Tony Dejak, Associated Press

Detroit Lions

Expected starter : Jared Goff.

Top backup(s): Hendon Hooker.

Houston Texans

Expected starter : CJ Stroud.

Top backup(s): Davis Mills.

Green Bay Packers

Expected starter : Jordan Love.

Top backup(s): Sean Clifford.

Indianapolis Colts

Expected starter : Anthony Richardson.

Top backup(s): Joe Flacco.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Expected starter : Trevor Lawrence.

Top backup(s): Mac Jones.

Kansas City Chiefs

Expected starter : Patrick Mahomes.

Top backup(s): Carson Wentz.

Las Vegas Raiders

Expected starter : Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew.

Top backup(s): Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew.

Los Angeles Chargers

Expected starter : Justin Herbert.

Top backup(s): Easton Stick.

Los Angeles Rams

Expected starter : Matthew Stafford.

Top backup(s): Jimmy Garoppolo.

Miami Dolphins

Expected starter : Tua Tagovailoa.

Top backup(s): Mike White.

Minnesota Vikings

Expected starter : Sam Darnold or 2024 draft pick.

Top backup(s): Sam Darnold or 2024 draft pick.

New England Patriots

Expected starter : Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe or 2024 draft pick.

Top backup(s): Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe or 2024 draft pick.

New Orleans Saints

Expected starter : Derek Carr.

Top backup(s): Nathan Peterman.

New York Giants

Expected starter : Daniel Jones.

Top backup(s): Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito.

New York Jets

Expected starter : Aaron Rodgers.

Top backup(s): Tyrod Taylor.

Philadelphia Eagles

Expected starter : Jalen Hurts.

Top backup(s): Kenny Pickett.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Expected starter : Russell Wilson.

Top backup(s): Justin Fields.

San Francisco 49ers

Expected starter : Brock Purdy.

Top backup(s): Josh Dobbs.

Seattle Seahawks

Expected starter : Geno Smith.

Top backup(s): Sam Howell.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Expected starter : Baker Mayfield.

Top backup(s): Kyle Trask.

Tennessee Titans

Expected starter : Will Levis.

Top backup(s): Mason Rudolph.

Washington Commanders