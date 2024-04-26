NFL Draft 2024 Red Carpet Photos, Live Updates
The annual NFL Draft allows teams in the National Football League (NFL) to induct new players. This year’s event was held at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25 in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Brian Thomas Jr. at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Malik Nabers at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Jayden Daniels at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Darius Robinson (C) and guests at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Darius Robinson at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Quinyon Mitchell (L) and guest at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
J.C. Latham at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Drake Maye at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Marvin Harrison Jr. and guest at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Terrion Arnold (C) of the Alabama Crimson Tide with guests at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Dallas Turner of the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Eminem at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Caleb Williams (C) of the USC Trojans with guests at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Terrion Arnold of the Alabama Crimson Tide and guest at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Peyton Manning at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
NFL Draft 2024
Rapper Big Sean at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, 2024, in Detroit.