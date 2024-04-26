NFL Draft 2024: QBs Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye lead picks

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams (R) was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

DETROIT, April 25 (UPI) -- A quarterback trio of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye started the 2024 NFL Draft picks Thursday in Detroit.

Williams, who joined the Chicago Bears, set a record before even playing a snap in the NFL, becoming the sixth former USC Trojans player picked No. 1 overall in an NFL Draft.

No other school has had as many players picked first.

Daniels, who starred at LSU, joined the Washington Commanders at No. 2 overall. The New England Patriots followed by selecting Maye out of North Carolina.

USC entered the night tied with Georgia, Oklahoma and Notre Dame for the most players (five) picked first in an NFL Draft. Williams joined Carson Palmer, Keyshawn Johnson, Rickey Bell, O.J. Simpson and Ron Yary as the other former Trojans to earn the honor.

Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Hundreds of thousands of fans flowed through the downtown streets as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called Williams' name from the stage.

Chris Contreras of California wears a Minnesota Vikings stormtrooper outfit in the front row at the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday in Detroit. Photo by Rena Laverty/UPI

Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, totaled 93 touchdown passes and just 14 interceptions through 37 collegiate appearances for the Trojans. He will now enter an offense that features two veteran pass catchers in wide receivers Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore.

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (pictured), who won the 2022 Heisman Trophy, and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, were the first two players picked in the 2024 NFL Draft. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The Arizona Cardinals picked the first non-quarterback, selecting former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall.

The Los Angeles Chargers picked former Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt at No. 5 overall.

Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels joined the Washington Commanders as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Draft coverage airs ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network. Second- and third-round selections will be made Friday in Detroit. Round four through seven will be held Saturday.

First-round selections will be updated as they are made.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

2024 NFL Draft

1. Chicago Bears

QB Caleb Williams, USC

2. Washington Commanders

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

3. New England Patriots

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

4. Arizona Cardinals

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

5. Los Angeles Chargers

OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs