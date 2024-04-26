NFL Draft 2024: QBs Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye lead picks
DETROIT, April 25 (UPI) -- A quarterback trio of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye started the 2024 NFL Draft picks Thursday in Detroit.
Williams, who joined the Chicago Bears, set a record before even playing a snap in the NFL, becoming the sixth former USC Trojans player picked No. 1 overall in an NFL Draft.
No other school has had as many players picked first.
Daniels, who starred at LSU, joined the Washington Commanders at No. 2 overall. The New England Patriots followed by selecting Maye out of North Carolina.
USC entered the night tied with Georgia, Oklahoma and Notre Dame for the most players (five) picked first in an NFL Draft. Williams joined Carson Palmer, Keyshawn Johnson, Rickey Bell, O.J. Simpson and Ron Yary as the other former Trojans to earn the honor.
Hundreds of thousands of fans flowed through the downtown streets as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called Williams' name from the stage.
Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, totaled 93 touchdown passes and just 14 interceptions through 37 collegiate appearances for the Trojans. He will now enter an offense that features two veteran pass catchers in wide receivers Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore.
The Arizona Cardinals picked the first non-quarterback, selecting former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall.
The Los Angeles Chargers picked former Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt at No. 5 overall.
Draft coverage airs ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network. Second- and third-round selections will be made Friday in Detroit. Round four through seven will be held Saturday.
First-round selections will be updated as they are made.
2024 NFL Draft
1. Chicago Bears
QB Caleb Williams, USC
2. Washington Commanders
QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
3. New England Patriots
QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
4. Arizona Cardinals
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
5. Los Angeles Chargers
OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
