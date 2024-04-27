NFL Draft 2024: Panthers trade down, select Texas RB Jonathon Brooks in second round

The Carolina Panthers selected a promising running back prospect with the 46th overall pick following a pair of second-round trades.

On Friday, the Panthers traded the 39th overall pick to the Los Angeles Rams for the 52nd and 155th overall picks in 2024, and a 2025 second-round pick. The Panthers then traded back up to the 46th overall pick with the Indianapolis Colts, sending the 52nd, 142nd and 155th overall picks to the AFC South franchise.

The Panthers had been missing a 2025 second-round pick due to the trade up for the first overall pick — to select quarterback Bryce Young — last year. The trade with the Rams made the Panthers whole again in 2025.

Following the trade, Carolina selected Texas running back Jonathon Brooks with the 46th overall pick in the second round. Brooks was the first running back off the board during draft weekend. The Panthers previously selected South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette on Thursday following a trade into the first round with the Buffalo Bills for the 32nd overall pick.

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks in a 2023 game against TCU. Ricardo Brazziell / Austin American-Statesman

Brooks, 20, is coming off an ACL surgery after a three-year career at Texas. He sustained the knee injury in November, and he is expected to be recovered in time for training camp in July, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Brooks, listed as 6-foot and 216 pounds, produced 1,139 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last season, despite missing the final three games of the campaign. He had 1,479 career rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns with the Longhorns. He also added 28 catches for 335 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Brooks to fellow former Texas running back Jamaal Charles in his scouting profile.

Brooks will be expected to compete with Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders at running back in training camp. His presence will upgrade the depth at the position, and the Panthers are likely hoping that he can contribute immediately.

Following the selections of Legette and Brooks, the Panthers still have needs at cornerback, linebacker and tight end. With four picks remaining in the draft weekend, the Panthers will try to fill those holes over the next two days.

The traded 39th overall pick was acquired as part of the Brian Burns trade with the New York Giants in March. The Panthers also acquired the 141st overall pick — which was sent to Buffalo on Thursday in the trade-up swap with the Bills — from the Giants in exchange for the Pro Bowl edge rusher.

The trade with the Rams furthers the compensation added in the Burns trade, while also helping the Panthers land an upgrade at running back.

Carolina Panthers’ remaining draft picks

▪ First round, 32nd overall pick (via Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs): Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

▪ Second round, 46th overall pick (via Indianapolis Colts): Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas

▪ Third round, 65th overall pick

▪ Fourth round, 101st overall

▪ Sixth round, 200th overall (via Bills)

▪ Seventh round, 240th overall (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

This developing story will be updated.