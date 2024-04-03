NFL Draft 2024: Eagles prospect visit tracker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With the 2024 NFL Draft set to begin in late April, the Eagles will be allowed to host up to 30 prospects at the NovaCare Complex for a pre-draft visit.

While it doesn’t necessarily mean the Eagles will draft these players — there are plenty of reasons to host prospects — it at least gives us a sense of some interest they’re showing in these players.

As we hear of them, we’ll drop them here:

Andru Phillips, DB, Kentucky: Phillips (5-11, 190) began to play for Kentucky in 2022 and 2023 and his production didn’t jump off the sheet. He didn’t have a single interception but did break up 10 passes in the last two years. But after a strong Senior Bowl and excellent combine, Phillips has been a quick riser, who could end up being a late Day 2 pick or could last until Day 3. (Jake Rabadi)

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa: After suffering a fractured fibula late in the college football season, DeJean (6-0, 203) didn’t work out at the combine or the Iowa pro day. The likely first-round pick has a solo workout scheduled for April 15. But sometimes it’s worth getting a closer look at players with an injury. DeJean was a corner at Iowa but some him as a versatile player who can also be a safety. (Chase Senior)

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma: A potential first-round offensive tackle, Guyton (6-8, 322) was the Sooners’ starting right tackle and could represent the future Lane Johnson replacement. (Devin Jackson)

Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA: Latu (6-5, 259) might fit a bigger prototype edge rusher the Eagles could find valuable in Vic Fangio’s defense. The big concern with Latu is his medical history; he medically retired in 2021 but came back in 2022 with the Bruins and was very good. Latu was extremely productive at UCLA and has a high NFL ceiling. (Geoff Mosher)

Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State: This isn’t considered to be a great edge rusher class but the Eagles are doing their homework on the top guys. Robinson (6-3, 254) might not turn into former PSU star Micah Parsons but he has drawn some of those comparisons. Robinson ran a 4.48 and has impressive athleticism that could make him a dangerous NFL player. (Andrew DiCecco)

Christian Mahogany, iOL, Boston College: Mahogany (6-3, 314) was a three-year starter for BC, who projects as a mid-round (possibly Day 2) pick. He tested well athletically and is considered to be a mauler in the run game. (Devin Jackson)

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M: Widely considered one of the top linebackers in this draft, Cooper (6-2, 230) is mostly likely going to be a Round 2 pick but could perhaps sneak into the end of the first round. Cooper was All-SEC in 2023 with 84 tackles, 8 sacks and 17 TFLs. (Ryan Fowler)

Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky: While he’s not as polished as some of the linebackers in this class, Wallace has explosive athleticism and would be a really fun mid-to-late-round pick. (Andrew DiCecco)

Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan: Kneeland (6-3, 267) has seemingly been gaining some steam in this pre-draft process. Kneeland had a good showing at the combine and looked good at his pro day too. He is a very good athlete with a ton of upside. (Tony Pauline)

Cooper Beebe, iOL, Kansas State: At Kansas State Beebe (6-3, 322) played left guard, left tackle and right tackle. It looks like he can pretty much play four positions on the line but probably best translates as a guard at the next level. He’s an early-round target who could be a starting guard early. (Ryan Fowler)

Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M: A really exciting mid-round options, Smith (5-9, 190) could bring an exciting element to the Eagles’ slot receiver position. He had good production for the Aggies as a receiver and as a return man. He could be a good option to return kicks under the newly adopted NFL rule. (Ryan Fowler)

Zak Zinter, iOL, Michigan: The big offensive lineman from Michigan, Zinter (6-6, 309) is coming back from a fracture of his tibia and fibula in November against Ohio State. He hasn’t been able to work out during the pre-draft process but Zinter started 42 games at Michigan and is a plug-and-play right guard if healthy. (Ryan Fowler)

Travis Glover, OT, Georgia State: Glover (6-6, 323) was a 2023 First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference player and was a five-year starter at Georgia State. A late-round option with size and experience. (Tony Pauline)

Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU: Coleman was a three-year starter at TCU, Coleman (6-4, 313) played guard and tackle in college In 2023, he played seven at left tackle and four at guard and gave up just one sack. (Devin Jackson)

Brenden Rice, WR, USC: The son of Jerry, Brenden Rice (6-2, 208) began his college career at Colorado and finished up at USC. In 2023, he had 45/791/12. (Andrew DiCecco)

