NFL Draft 2024: Comprehensive D.C. area prospects list

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many NFL draft prospects from and with ties to the DMV are expected to hear their names called in the 2024 NFL draft. The DC News Now sports team has you covered with who could be drafted, what they can bring to NFL teams and where and when they may be selected.

Caleb Williams – Quarterback, USC

Projection: No. 1 overall pick

The most certain thing in this year’s NFL draft is that Caleb Williams will be the No. 1 overall selection made by the Chicago Bears. Williams was a star at Gonzaga College High School, helping the Eagles to a miracle WCAC championship win in 2018. In 2022, Williams won the Heisman Trophy. He played one season at Oklahoma before starring the last two seasons at USC. Williams is a native of Washington and grew up in Bowie, Maryland.

Gonzaga head coach Randy Trivers on Williams: “He’s been a player at that position that can throw the ball with velocity, throw the ball with touch, throw the ball with accuracy. He can run the ball with elusiveness and power. In all of those ways, he’s continued to evolve and grow and develop.”

Olu Fashanu – Offensive Tackle, Penn State

Projection: Early to mid first round

The man who protected Caleb Williams at Gonzaga, could very likely be the second local player selected in this year’s draft. Fashanu spent the past four seasons at Penn State. He didn’t allow a single sack in the last two seasons. Fashanu was a consensus All-American and first-team All-Big Ten in 2023. He is a native of Waldorf, Maryland.

Trivers on Fashanu: “Olu is a machine. He is a unique, unique human being in a lot of ways. He’s special. No doubt.”

Chop Robinson – Edge, Penn State

Projection: 1st round

Gaithersburg, Maryland native Chop Robinson has generated a lot of buzz throughout the NFL draft process. Robinson ran a 4.48 40-yard dash time at the combine, turning heads there. Robinson will become the first player drafted to the NFL from head coach John Kelley’s powerhouse program at Quince Orchard.

Kelley on Robinson: “Having a kid come through the program, because everyone always wants to go to the NFL and talks about it, but to have that dream kind of come to fruition it’s just special and I’m just super happy for him because he’s done everything to put himself in this position to make it happen.”

Kris Jenkins – Defensive Tackle, Michigan

Projection: 2nd round

After starring at Good Counsel high school and winning a national championship at Michigan, Jenkins is ready now for the next level. Jenkins was second-team All-American and second-team All-Big Ten in his final season with the Wolverines. His father Kris Jenkins and uncle Cullen Jenkins also played in the NFL. Jenkins is originally from Olney, Maryland.

Christian Haynes – Guard, Connecticut

Projection: 2nd to 3rd round

Haynes is one of the highest rated offensive lineman in this year’s NFL draft and a former standout from Bowie high school. Haynes played five seasons for the Huskies as a mainstay on the offensive line, earning all-American honors multiple times and appearing in this year’s Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl. Haynes told DC News Now he wants “to show children that you can make it out of a Prince George’s 4A school and keep reaching your dreams and goals.”

Cam Hart – Cornerback, Notre Dame

Projection: 2nd to 4th round

Hart played his entire five season college football career at Notre Dame. Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Hart starred in high school at Good Counsel. Hart finishes his college career with two interceptions, 17 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Beau Brade – Safety, Maryland

Projection: 2nd to 4th round

A native of Howard County, Maryland, Brade has been projected to be picked as high as the 2nd round.

“I’m not really too caught up in that. I know whatever team gets me, they’re going to be proud of their pick,” Brade said at his pro day in College Park, Maryland. “They’re going to be a lucky team as I am a lucky player playing for them.”

Brade saw plenty of action on the field at UMD and started all games each of the last two seasons, leading the team in tackles both years. A team captain last season, Brade also earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2022 and 2023. Brade is hoping to be the next in a long line of Terps defensive backs to make it to the next level.

Blake Corum – Running Back, Michigan

Projection: 3rd to 4th round

Corum is one of the flashiest local draft prospects in this year’s draft, as he’s been making big plays at Michigan the last several years. Originally from Marshall, Virginia, Corum ran for nearly 4,000 yards in four seasons with the Wolverines, scoring 61 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns. Corum helped the Wolverines to a national championship win this past season. Corum played his high school football at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marshawn Lloyd – Running Back, USC

Projection: 3rd to 4th round

Lloyd is from Delaware but played high school football at DeMatha where he excelled as a five-star recruit. Lloyd spent his first three seasons in college at South Carolina before transferring to USC this past season. Lloyd had his best season with the Trojans, rushing for 820 yards and nine touchdowns.

D. J. Glaze – Offensive Lineman, Maryland

Projection: 4th to 6th round

Originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, Glaze has been a key piece on the Terps’ offensive line the last several years. Glaze helped the Terps to three straight bowl wins and earned a third team All-Big Ten selection this past season. Glaze’s versatility could make a big difference a the next level.

Walter Rouse – Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma

Projection: 4th to 6th round

Rouse, who starred as a football and basketball player and on the track team at Sidwell Friends, is a native of Silver Spring, Maryland. Rouse played four seasons of college football at Stanford before finishing his career at Oklahoma. You can view our story on Rouse here.

Gottlieb Ayedze – Offensive Lineman, Maryland

Projection: 5th to 7th round

Like Glaze, Ayedze was also a key member on the Terps’ offensive line. Originally from Germantown, Maryland, Ayedze was a standout player at Northwest high school. He played four solid seasons at Frostburg State before finishing his college career this past year at Maryland. Ayedze started 10 games at right tackle for the Terps, but could play the guard position at the next level.

Tarheeb Still – Cornerback, Maryland

Projection: 5th to 7th round

Still is another Terp to keep an eye on during day three of the draft. Since his freshman year, Still contributed to the Maryland secondary. Still earned second-team All-Big Ten honors his final season in College Park. He intercepted five passes this past season, tying for sixth in all of college football. Still’s 4.52 40-yard dash time at the combine helped his draft stock. He is hoping to bring “Heeb Island” to the NFL.

Jalen Coker – Wide Receiver, Holy Cross

Projection: 5th to 7th round

While Maryland and DC natives dominate this list, Coker is one of our impressive prospects from Virginia. A standout wide receiver at the FCS level for Holy Cross, Coker excelled in high school at Potomac Falls. He is originally from Sterling, Virginia. Coker scored 26 touchdowns and posted nearly 2,000 receiving yards over his last two seasons with the Crusaders.

Other Names to Watch

Projection: Day 3 to Undrafted free agents

Taulia Tagovailoa – Quarterback, Maryland

Kielan Robinson – Running Back, Texas – Went to St. John’s College high school

Anim Dankwah – Offensive Tackle, Howard

Darrian Brokenburr – Defensive Lineman, Howard – From Manassas, Virginia and went to Colgan high school

John Morgan – Edge, Arkansas – From Upper Marlboro, Maryland and went to DeMatha Catholic high school

Jalen Green – Edge, James Madison – Went to Good Counsel high school

Jamree Kromah – Edge, James Madison – Went to Charles H. Flowers high school

Shane Lee – Linebacker, USC – Burtonsville, Maryland native

Josh Wallace – Cornerback, Michigan – From Bowie, Maryland and went to DeMatha Catholic high school

A.J. Woods – Cornerback, Pittsburgh – From Germantown, Maryland and went to Northwest high school

Jordan Colbert – Defensive Back, Rhode Island – Went to Gonzaga College high school

