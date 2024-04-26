NFL Draft 2024: Chiefs trade with Bills to land WR Xavier Worthy

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (R) will catch passes from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2024. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI

DETROIT, April 25 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes welcomed a speedy new weapon Thursday night after the Kansas City Chiefs traded with the Buffalo Bills to acquire wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs sent the No. 32 overall pick, a third-round selection and a seventh-round pick to the Bills in exchange for the No. 28 pick, a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round selection. They then snagged Worthy at No. 28 overall.

Worthy, who set an NFL scouting combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash in March, will now join a cast that already included Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, a fellow All-Pro.

He became the fourth wide receiver taken by the Chiefs within the first two rounds of drafts since 2019. He was the first wide receiver the Chiefs have selected in the first round during Mahomes' tenure as a full-time starter, which started in 2018.

Mahomes welcomed Worthy with a happy face and running emoji post on X. He also reposted another message about adding worthy to the Chiefs roster.

The Chiefs also signed wide receiver Marquise Brown earlier this off-season. He is expected to start alongside Worthy and Rashee Rice. Skyy Moore, Justin Watson and Kadarius Toney are among the other wide receivers on the Chiefs roster.

Worthy totaled 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman in 2021 for the Longhorns. He then caught 60 passes for 760 yards and nine scores as a sophomore. Worthy logged a career-high 75 catches for 1,014 yards and five scores last season.