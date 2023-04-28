NFL draft 2023 winners: Texans and Eagles make all the right moves

Photograph: David Eulitt/Getty Images

After months of rumor and speculation, Thursday night’s first round of the NFL draft featured less chaos than anticipated. There were few eyebrow-scorching picks and, instead, a steady stream of sensible selections.

Let’s look at some of the winners from the opening night.

Think about this: 12 months ago, the John Schneider-Pete Carroll axis, Seattle’s chief decision-makers, was at a crossroads. They were almost run out of town by a Russell Wilson-led revolt. Instead, they traded the quarterback to the Broncos, receiving a bounty of draft picks in return. Wilson proceeded to set fire to everything in his sights in Denver. Then the pair crushed last year’s draft, selecting six starters from nine picks, including grabbing Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, Tariq Woolen and Kenneth Walker III, all budding stars at their position. Oh, and there was the small matter of them finding Geno Smith on the quarterback scrap heap and resurrecting his career.

Related: Alabama’s Bryce Young taken with No 1 pick in NFL draft by Carolina Panthers

Now this. On Thursday night they were able to land the top cornerback prospect in the class and the top receiving prospect, landing Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No 20. Witherspoon is a quintessential Carroll corner: He’s quick, feisty, and plays with an aggressiveness bordering on violence. Smith-Njigba will serve as the perfect compliment to the DK Metcalf-Tyler Lockett receiving duo.

In the span of a year, Carroll has gone from hearing chatter that he should retire to having overhauled the Seahawks roster. What looked like it was going to be a long rebuild in the wake of the Wilson trade now looks like one of the most talented, youthful rosters in the craptastic NFC.

Questions about whether Geno Smith will be a viable long-term option at quarterback will linger. But the rest of the Seahawks roster is now set up for sustained success.

Story continues

Heading into draft night, there were whispers of a split in the Texans’ camp. Did the owner want to select a quarterback? What about DeMeco Ryans, the new head coach, a defense-first guy? Did he want the top defensive player on the board? What would Nick Caserio, the Texans’ GM and the man stuck in the middle, do?

Interactive

How about grabbing them both! Caseiro deserves credit. He spent two months, and the majority of the last two weeks, painting himself out to be a doofus. The rumor mill had the Texans down to pass on a quarterback with the second overall pick. Then it had them taking Kentucky’s Will Levis, who the league decided was not worthy of a first-round selection at all. And then it had them opting for Tyree Wilson ahead of Will Anderson, the Alabama star who topped the way the majority of draft analysts.

Wrong. Caseiro was targeting a quarterback and Anderson. With the second pick, he selected the franchise’s quarterback of the future: Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. Of all the quarterback prospects, Stroud was the cleanest. He doesn’t quite have the pizzazz of Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, or even Levis (though it’s there in spurts), but he does all of the stuff that really matters, that adds up to consistency, efficiency and wins at the highest level.

Houston weren’t done there. They dealt the 12th pick in the draft and a first-round pick in next year’s draft to move up to the Cardinals to grab the third choice in the draft, selecting Anderson, the top edge defender on the majority of draft boards – and a linchpin for the team’s new-look defense.

The Texans’ roster is still a long, long way from being good enough to compete for a division title. But in adding Stroud and Anderson they now have cornerstone pieces on either side of the ball.

At what point does Roger Goodell just walk to the podium and announce “‘I am vetoing the Eagles pick. Howie Roseman can’t keep getting away with this”?

So long as Goodell suppresses his inner Jessie Pinkman, Roseman, the Eagles general manager, will continue to lord over the draft process.

I mean, seriously? How? First of all, the Eagles’ made the aggressive move to jump up a spot to grab Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, for the lowly price of a fourth-round pick to swap places with the Bears.

Carter was one of the most enigmatic players in the draft. He was the finest lineman on the best defense in football for two straight years. On Georgia’s historic 2021 unit – four of whom now play for the Eagles! – he was the standout player. Had he entered the draft last season, he would have been a favorite to go first overall.

Off-the-field issues and questions about his football character gave some teams reservations about selecting Carter. On the field, there were no questions. He is, in essence, Thanos on a football field: Too big, too quick, too strong for any player to contain him.

Roseman took a gamble on the upside. The Eagles have one of the two most talented rosters in the NFC. With Jalen Hurts locked in a long-term deal at quarterback, they expect to contend for titles for the next season five years, at least. They won’t be drafting anywhere near the top ten again in the near future barring an injury to their star quarterback. Roseman used the rare opportunity to grab a blue-chip prospect at the top of the draft, who just so happens to line up at the team’s biggest position of need and might be the most gifted player in the entire class.

And that wasn’t all. Nolan Smith, Carter’s teammate at Georgia, slipped all the way from a top-10 projection to the Eagles’ second first-round selection with the 30th. It was the steal of the night, and will add another weapon to the Eagles’ formidable defensive line. Smith is the most explosive get-off-and-go pass-rusher in the class, who is a little shorter and a hair lighter than the NFL prototype.

Over the totality of the offseason, the NFL’s leader in pressures and sacks a year ago lost one stud (Javon Hargrave) along its defensive line and gained two potential stars. Good luck, everyone.

Running backs

Call it a comeback. The Falcons selected Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick before the Lions offered the shocker of the night, tabbing Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick. Robinson, at least, was expected to go in the top-10. But Gibbs was considered by many to be a fringe first-rounder who could sneak into the 20s.

It’s the first time a running back has been drafted in the top 20 since Saquon Barkley in 2018, and it snapped a streak of four straight drafts in the first 15 picks, the longest streak in the Common Draft Era (since 1967). And there were two! And they both went before any receiver was selected. Will the nerds ever recover?

The notion that ‘running backs don’t matter’ has become a staple of the data-driven movement within the NFL. It has some validity. In certain schemes, the running back is the most interchangeable position on the field – but only in those particular schemes. And the position does carry an outsized injury risk, which always makes a first-round investment wince-inducing.

The modern history of selecting first-round running backs has been iffy. Often, teams wind up with good players, but get forced into either letting them walk or offering contracts that become an anchor on their salary cap.

Neither Robinson nor Gibbs are pure runners, though. They’re matchup pieces, offensive weapons who can flex across the formation and impact things in the passing game as receivers.

The NFL is a matchup league. Plenty of oxygen is spent on Xs and Os, but most teams in the NFL run the same stuff. It’s about having pieces that can create matchup chaos or who have the individual skills to separate one-on-one. The league has been really creative with how its uses fungible players who can move from the backfield to a receiver spot, whether that’s a running back pushing out or a receiver like Deebo Samuel moving into the backfield.

Old-school, downhill, thumping running backs might not matter. They may be interchangeable. But talented, near-positionless offensive pieces are not.

Adding tight end Dalton Kincaid feels a little like putting a hat on a hat for the Bills. They already have Dawson Knox on the roster, a receiver-first tight end with a good two-man rapport with Allen.

The Bills didn’t need Kincaid. But his selection feels like a signifier of something broader. It’s clear the Bills have hit on an idea: If they can’t slow and stop the Chiefs (or Bengals) offense in January, they’re going to have to outscore them.

It’s never a bad idea to add more pieces around Josh Allen. By the end of last season, the Bills’ offense looked stale. It relied too much on Josh Allen and heroball. They’ll have time over the next two days to add extra pieces on the offensive line and defense, a necessity heading into next season. But grabbing an athletic matchup piece who can function, ostensibly, as a big receiver over the middle of the field will bring fresh ideas to an offense that’s in need of some.