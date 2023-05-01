NFL draft 2023 winners and losers: Eagles shine as 49ers underwhelm

Photograph: Jeff Roberson/AP

Winners

Philadelphia Eagles. In the past two seasons, the Eagles have given masterclasses in how to execute a perfect draft. The reigning NFC champions have found gold in the south by selecting top-tier players from college football’s best defense. In last year’s draft, the Eagles selected two dominant defensive players, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, both of whom helped the Georgia Bulldogs capture the 2022 national championship.

The Eagles returned to Georgia this year. After a trade with the Chicago Bears, the Eagles moved up one position to the ninth pick and selected Jalen Carter, the Georgia defensive tackle once rated as a top-five talent before an off-the-field issue hurt his draft position. Although Carter didn’t help his cause by showing up to his pro day apparently out of shape, he may end up as the steal of this year’s draft if he performs to his potential.

Related: Alabama’s Bryce Young taken with No 1 pick in NFL draft by Carolina Panthers

With the 30th pick, the Eagles added another steal in Georgia’s Nolan Smith, a relentless pass rusher many considered a top-15 prospect. Then, in the fourth round, they snagged Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, known for his game-clinching pick-six that secured the 2022 national title against Alabama. Through a draft day trade with the Detroit Lions, the Eagles added another former Georgia player: running back D’Andre Swift, who scored eight touchdowns last season.

But beyond using UGA as their own minor league team, the Eagles drafted several other players who will compete for playing time in 2023. Third-round pick Tyler Steen, an offensive tackle from Alabama, will help protect the Eagles’ $225m man and MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts. And Sydney Brown, a safety from Illinois, will help solidify an Eagles defense that will continue to terrify opponents.

Only a few months removed from a heartbreaking Super Bowl defeat, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman provided a blueprint for others on how to win the draft and put a team in the best position for another trip to the big game.

Story continues

Carolina Panthers. After Cam Newton’s release in 2020, the Carolina Panthers were only consistent at starting inconsistent quarterbacks. But with three prominent quarterbacks available in this year’s draft, the Panthers decided it was time to act.

To secure the No 1 pick, the Panthers made a gutsy move by trading away two first-round picks, multiple second-round picks, and star wide receiver DJ Moore to the Bears. The Panthers then made a splash by landing the top quarterback prospect of the 2023 draft, Bryce Young.

Although Young is small, his potential is huge. He thrived under the same Alabama offensive system that produced Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones, compiling 79 touchdowns against only 12 interceptions as a starter in college.

In the second round, the Panthers selected a player who could become Young’s favorite target, Jonathan Mingo of Ole Miss. The 6ft 2in, 225lbs Mingo brings superior size, speed and toughness. Carolina also drafted Chandler Zavala out of NC State who is currently a project but could boost the offensive line by the time Young gets closer to his prime.

Running backs. In the modern NFL, most teams would trade away valuable assets and write blank checks for a chance at establishing a high-level passing offense. Running backs are often viewed as secondary options, only needed for short yardage situations and to keep defenses honest long enough to open up the passing game. The shelf life of an NFL running back is also short (reportedly 2.57 years). As a result, most franchises would rather use their first-round picks to draft pretty much any other position, barring special teamers.

But in the 2023, the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, ventured away from current trends by drafting running backs in the first round. With the eighth pick, the Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson, arguably the most explosive offensive player in this year’s draft. Robinson, a dual threat to run and catch, became the highest running back selected since Saquon Barkley was drafted No 2 by the New York Giants in 2018. The Lions then picked Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs at No 12. Although Gibbs doesn’t possess the same explosive power as Robinson, he is a receiving threat on third down.

Losers

San Francisco 49ers. The draft came and went without the 49ers making any meaningful moves. Although they were without a first- or second-round pick due to previous moves for Trey Lance and Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers needed to find a way to be competitive in the draft after coming within one game of reaching the Super Bowl. But while the Eagles, who beat them in last season’s NFC Championship, aced their draft, the Niners failed miserably.

The team from the Bay Area traded pick Nos 102, 164, and 222 to move up to No 87 and draft a safety, Ji’Ayir Brown. Brown has good instincts, but his lack of speed could bring issues in the NFL. Then, with the 99th pick, they went for a … kicker, Jake Moody. Moody will add consistency to the 49ers’ special teams and will most likely have a long career, but solid kickers are usually pretty easy to find in free agency.

Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins were forced to relinquish their 2023 first-round pick due to tampering in a (failed) attempt to land Tom Brady. Without the first rounder, the Dolphins were left with only four picks.

The team made adequate decisions by drafting cornerback Cam Smith (No 51) out of South Carolina, and running back Devon Achane (No 84) from Texas A&M.

However, with the uncertainty around Tagovailoa’s health, the Dolphins should have used one of the four picks to select a quarterback for insurance purposes, particularly because back-up Mike White alternated between spectacular touchdowns and interceptions during his time with the New York Jets.