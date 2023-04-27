NFL Draft 2023: Why 49ers might not make offensive line top priority

Why 49ers might not consider O-line top priority in draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers return four starters from an offensive line that was generally regarded as one of the best in the NFL last season.

And general manager John Lynch recently revealed the club was ready to move on a year ago from the one starter who will not be back for the 2023 season.

That would seem to suggest the 49ers would have been happy with Colton McKivitz taking over as the starter last season.

The 49ers reaffirmed their commitment to McKivitz, 26, this offseason, signing him to a two-year, $4.56 million extension through the 2024 season.

So in a draft that is not considered strong at offensive tackle, the 49ers might not place a huge priority on adding a rookie offense lineman — just to add a rookie offensive lineman.

The 49ers took measures this offseason to increase their depth on the offensive line with the free-agent signings of Matt Pryor and Jon Feliciano. Those players have combined to start 78 NFL games at tackle, guard and center.

“Colton is the guy right now,” Lynch said on the day the 49ers signed Pryor, who started nine games last season with the Indianapolis Colts. “We like Colton. We have for a long time.”

Four of the 49ers’ starting linemen for the upcoming season are obvious: left tackle Trent Williams, left guard Aaron Banks, center Jake Brendel and right guard Spencer Burford.

Right tackle is the spot where a new starter will step in after Mike McGlinchey signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos.

But the 49ers apparently have planned for the vacancy for a while. Lynch said the 49ers informed McGlinchey prior to the 2022 season they were pursuing trade options.

“Last year with Mike, it became apparent that a year away from that, it was going to be tough to resign him with Trent Williams in the building and the reality of our roster,” Lynch said. “I brought Mike McGlinchey up and said, ‘Hey, Mike, from being a player myself I never want you to hear from anyone else that you’re being shopped, so I’m telling you, we are going to talk to some teams.’”

The 49ers were not able to work out a trade, so McGlinchey remained as the starter.

The 49ers ranked No. 5 in the NFL last season in pass-blocking and 10th in run-blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. Only the Philadelphia and Baltimore offensive lines rated higher than the 49ers in both categories.

McKivitz won the job as the 49ers’ swing tackle last season. Third-year player Jaylon Moore will also compete for a role.

It appears unlikely any tackle the 49ers could select at the end of the third round — at Nos. 99, 101 or 102 — would be able to make a serious challenge for a starting or backup job.

