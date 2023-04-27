NFL draft 2023: How to watch, what time does it start and everything else to know

A worker helps install a helmet display on the south lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo., in preparation for the NFL draft. (Colin Braley / Associated Press)

It was less than three months ago that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Seems like only yesterday, doesn't it?

OK, it doesn't. Every day since NFL season ended seems like an eternity, and it's going to get only worse over the next three months or so before training camps open.

Luckily we get a reprieve this week:

The 2023 NFL draft!

The three-day event will be over before you know it, so you better be prepared. Here's everything you need to know:

When is the 2023 NFL draft?

The first round is Thursday, starting at 5 p.m. PDT. Rounds 2 and 3 start Friday at 4 p.m. and the final four rounds start bright and early Saturday at 9 a.m.

How can I watch the 2023 NFL draft?

The draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC and the NFL Network. The event can be streamed on any platform that carries those networks (such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and Fubo) or on the networks' apps or websites.

Where is the 2023 NFL draft?

Downtown Kansas City, Mo.

Who has the No. 1 overall pick?

The Carolina Panthers, who acquired the pick via a trade with the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Bears received Carolina’s No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Who will they pick?

That's easy: After giving up a haul like that, the Panthers will choose anyone they want. Maybe it will be Alabama’s Bryce Young. Or perhaps Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are in the conversation as well.

For much more insight on what player might go where in the first round, check out Sam Farmer's final 2023 mock draft here and his annual beat reporters mock draft here.

When do the Rams and Chargers pick?

The Chargers have the 21st overall pick Thursday. On Friday, they have the 54th (second round) and 85th picks (third round), followed by one pick per round on Saturday at Nos. 125, 156, 200 and 239.

The Rams don't have a first-round pick again this year — that belongs to the Detroit Lions as part of the trade that brought Matthew Stafford to L.A. before the 2022 season.

But they have plenty of picks on the final two days of the draft — one in the second round (No. 36), two in the third (69, 77), three in the fifth (167, 171, 177), three in the sixth (182, 189, 191) and two in the seventh (223, 234).

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.