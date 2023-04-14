NFL draft 2023: Tyler Steen among offensive tackles 49ers could target

Three offensive tackles 49ers could target in 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With at least one of their 11 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers likely will add to their offensive line depth.

During free agency, right tackle Mike McGlinchey was signed by the Denver Broncos and Daniel Brunskill joined general manager Ran Carthon in Tennessee as a Titan.

While Colton MccKivitz is the likely candidate to take over at right tackle, general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan will be looking to bring in a few players as competition for various positions on the offensive line.

The rest of the line is set with Trent Williams locking down the left side of the line with Aaron Banks next to him at left guard. Center Jake Brendel signed a four-year contract in free agency, keeping him with the club through the 2026 season and in 2022, Spencer Burford showed he deserves a spot at right guard.

With no draft selections until the end of the third round at Nos. 99, 101 and 102 overall, the 49ers could choose a developmental player to cross-train as a swing tackle that eventually could take over when Williams decides to retire.

Here are three offensive tackles that the 49ers could target in the draft.

Tyler Steen, Tackle, Alabama

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 321 pounds

Age: 22

Bench Press: 31 reps

Steen appeared in 37 games at Vanderbilt University before his one season as the starting left tackle for the University of Alabama. The 22-year-old started his college career as a defensive lineman before switching to the other side of the ball in 2020.

In 833 snaps in his senior season, the Crimson Tide tackle allowed two sacks, two hits and 19 hurries, earning him a Second Team All-SEC nod. Steen might not be ready to start in Week 1 of the 2023 season but could be a developmental addition to the 49ers' offensive line room.

The knock on Steen by draft evaluators is his footwork, which can be developed over time by offensive line coach Chris Foerster. If The Alabama tackle’s lower body can sync up with the strength and power of his upper body, Steen could have a solid future in the NFL.

Story continues

Wanya Morris, Tackle, Oklahoma

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 307 pounds

Age: 22

Morris appeared in 37 games at the University of Oklahoma— 27 as a starter with his two first college seasons at Tennessee before becoming a Sooner. The 22-year-old is known for his athleticism, only allowing two hits and two hurries in 303 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle in 2022.

Morris is sufficient at both run and pass blocking, but with good coaching, he could become a solid NFL starter. The knock on the versatile tackle is his two-game suspension for academics in his senior season, but if he can stay focused and develop, the lineman could be a value pick as a projected fifth-round selection.

Braden Daniels, Tackle, Utah

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 294 pounds

Age: 22

40-yard dash: 4.99

Daniel has appeared in 49 games — 43 as a starter, all across the offensive line. His versatility could make him an attractive pick in later rounds of the draft. In 513 pass-blocking snaps in his senior season, Daniels allowed one hit and 14 hurries earning him First Team All-Pac 12 honors.

Slated as a fourth- or early fifth-round selection, Daniels could be a lineman that the 49ers could target on Day 3 of the draft. With good coaching, the Utah product will be able to work on his consistency, which is one of the criticisms by draft gurus who have watched his game film.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast