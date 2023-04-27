NFL draft 2023 tracker: Live updates, what you need to know ahead of first-round picks
The 2023 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night as the Carolina Panthers kick off the first round with the No. 1 overall pick.
This year's draft takes place in Kansas City, Missouri, home of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will preside over the first round, which will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on Friday, and the final four rounds on Saturday.
USA TODAY Sports will have the latest news, analysis, live updates and more throughout the night. Follow along.
When does the NFL draft start?
The 2023 NFL draft starts on Thursday, April 27, at 8 p.m. with Round 1. Rounds 2 and 3 start on Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m. Rounds 4-7 start on Saturday, April 29, at noon.
What is the NFL draft order?
Here is the first-round order:
1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago Bears)
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
6. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
9. Bears (from Panthers)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
13. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets)
15. Jets (from Packers)
18. Lions
20. Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
29. Saints (from San Francisco 49ers via Dolphins and Broncos)
30. Eagles
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Here is the complete draft order for all seven rounds of the NFL draft.
Why are there only 31 picks in 2023 NFL draft round one?
The Miami Dolphins, who were scheduled to select 21st, forfeited their pick for illegally tampering with QB Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton when they were under contract with other clubs.
After months of speculation, Aaron Rodgers is finally Big Apple-bound ... or at least headed to the New York Jets' rustic New Jersey base of operations. By finally reaching middle ground Monday, the Jets and Packers can now focus on their draft boards without the Rodgers specter lurking over Thursday and/or Friday nights. Still, this transaction, expected as it was, marks a seismic shift to the NFL landscape and seems to further shift the balance of power to the AFC.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft 2023 tracker: Live updates for every first-round pick