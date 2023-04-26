NFL draft 2023: Three intriguing linebackers 49ers could snag in third round

Three intriguing LBs 49ers could target in draft's third round originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The best third-round draft selection of the John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan regime came in 2018 when the 49ers chose linebacker Fred Warner from BYU.

Five years later, it might be time for the 49ers to select another linebacker in the same round.

After all, the 49ers’ only opening for a starting job might be at strong-side linebacker.

Azeez Al-Shaair started 26 games, including four in the postseason, over the past two seasons with the 49ers. He signed a free-agent contract this offseason with the Tennessee Titans.

Warner and Dre Greenlaw provide the 49ers with perhaps the best duo of linebackers in the NFL. Currently, Oren Burks and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles are the players in line to compete for the linebacker position that is on the field when the 49ers are in their base defense.

Burks started three games for the 49ers last season. Flannigan-Fowles started two games in 2021 but played almost exclusively on special teams last season.

Here are three linebackers the 49ers could target in their first cluster of 2023 NFL Draft picks, scheduled for late in the third round at Nos. 99, 101 and 102:

Dorian Williams, Tulane

Williams concluded his college career in style with a career-best 17 tackles in the Green Wave’s 46-45 victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl. He was named Defensive MVP.

There’s a lot to like with Williams, especially his 4.49 speed in the 40-yard dash and his room to get better and better — as he did during his college career.

Williams (6-foot, 228 pounds) improved in pass coverage, as he registered two interceptions in his final college season. As a part-time defensive player during his rookie season, he also would be asked to make a major contribution on special teams.

Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

To’oTo’o attended the 49ers’ local pro day at Levi’s Stadium but did not work out. He is a product of De La Salle High in Concord, a perennial national power, which enabled the 49ers to invite him to Santa Clara for a visit.

To’oTo’o might be available late in the third round because of his measurable. He lacks great height (6-foot-1), power (227 pounds) and speed (4.62).

But he is always around the ball and makes tackles. He started 50 games in his college career at Tennessee and Alabama, and averaged more than seven tackles per game.

He would fit well with the 49ers as a base linebacker who would not be regularly placed in disadvantageous positions in pass coverage early in his NFL career.

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Overshown has good height (6-foot-2 5/8) and plenty of room to strengthen his 229-pound frame. With his speed and agility, Overshown has a lot of upside in pass coverage, which could enable him to eventually move into an every-down role.

He was also a big contributor on special teams throughout his college career, and his willingness to fill any role in the kicking game would make him an immediate contributor.

Overshown plays with a lot of aggressiveness, but he has to become more controlled and reduce his number of missed tackles.

