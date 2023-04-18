NFL draft 2023: Three intriguing defensive tackles 49ers could target

Three defensive tackles 49ers could snag in 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers shored up the interior of their defensive line by signing former Philadelphia Eagle Javon Hargrave during free agency but could add even more firepower in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

The club does not have a selection until the third round at Nos. 99, 101 and 102 overall but could wait until Day 3 of the draft to add a defensive tackle to the mix.

With Hargrave joining Arik Armstead in the interior alongside Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, adding a defensive tackle is a lower priority than an edge rusher.

The 2023 class of prospects is deep at defensive line, giving general manager John Lynch and the scouting department the opportunity to add talented players in later rounds.

Here are three candidates that the 49ers could add to the interior of the defensive line in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Siaki Ika, defensive line, Baylor

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 335

Age: 22

Ika is projected as a late second or third-round pick, but if the stout defensive tackle slips on Day 2, the 49ers could swoop in and get a great value to add to their side of the trenches. Ika racked up 24 tackles — 20 for a loss in his final season at Baylor.

2021 was Ika’s best year statistically recording 33 pressures — six sacks, three hits, and two hurries along with two batted passes earning him Second Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors after transferring from LSU after two years.

Ika registered 18 pressures — three hits, 15 hurries and two batted passes in his senior season as a team captain while also being named First Team All-Big 12. Working under defensive line coach Kris Kocurek would help the former Bear with his consistency on the field.

Cameron Young, defensive tackle, Mississippi State

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 304

Age: 22

Young is projected as a fourth-round pick and with 11 selections over the three days of the draft, the 49ers could manipulate their positioning by trading picks. The former Bulldog registered 18 pressures in his final season at Mississippi State and with Kocurek as his coach, he would see an increase in better technique and higher production.

Young is noted for his upper body strength but would do well with good NFL coaching to keep his pads low, which would lead to more consistent production. Low sack numbers (2.0) over his four-year college career could be a mark against the prospect but he registers 88 tackles — 5.5 for a loss over his final two college seasons.

Karl Brooks, defensive tackle, Bowling Green

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 296

Age: 22

Brooks might be the most interesting defensive tackle of the group, having led Bowling Green in quarterback sacks for five straight seasons. The fifth-year senior is projected as a fifth-round pick but comes to the table with off-the-field intangibles such as being voted a two-year team captain.

The 22-year-old racked up 50 tackles -- 18 for a loss -- and a career-high 10 sacks in 2022 which earned him First-Team All-MAC honors. Brooks has played across the line but was mostly seen on the interior in his final season as a Falcon.

