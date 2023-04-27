NFL draft 2023: Start time, TV channel, first-round order and pick tracker
2023 NFL draft TV channel, streaming and live updates, beginning in Round 1 on Thursday evening. Follow news and analysis from the league's top reporters and media accounts below.
Carolina traded up to the No. 1 pick from No. 9 with Chicago, and will take its favorite quarterback. The past two first overall picks were held by Jacksonville, which selected defensive lineman Travon Walker in 2022 and quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2021.
The Detroit Lions are one of four teams (Houston, Seattle, Philadelphia) to enter the night with multiple picks in the first round. The Lions last year also came away with two first-round picks, taking Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 and trading up for Jameson Williams at No. 12.
Round 1 NFL pick tracker
6. Detroit Lions
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans
15. New York Jets
18. Detroit Lions
20. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
30. Philadelphia Eagles
31. Kansas City
What time is the NFL draft 2023?
When: Round 1, 8 p.m. Thursday; Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. Friday; Rounds 4-7, noon Saturday.
Where: Kansas City, Missouri.
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network.
Radio: ESPN radio.
Follow the NFL's draft tracker for more information on each pick.
