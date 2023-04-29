NFL draft 2023 Rounds 4-7: Recap from Day 3

The NFL draft 2023 finishes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, Day 3 from Kansas City, Missouri. It will start at noon and can be watched on TV via ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

There will be 157 selections made Saturday, starting at Pick No. 103 (Chicago) and ending with No. 259 overall (Houston) and the annual Mr. Irrelevant.

Saturday is the longest of the three days, but it flies by with picks: Teams get five minutes to make a selection in Rounds 4-6, and four minutes in the seventh round.

How will teams follow up the first two nights? Follow live updates below.

What time is the NFL draft 2023?

When: Rounds 4-7, noon-7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Kansas City, Missouri.

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network.

Radio: ESPN radio.

Follow the NFL's draft tracker for more information on each pick.

2023 NFL draft live updates

