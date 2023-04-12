NFL draft 2023: Marte Mapu, Jay Ward among safeties 49ers could target

Three late-round safeties 49ers could target in 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers enter the 2023 NFL Draft with three safeties on the roster and a need to add depth with the club’s future in mind.

All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga should line up next to veteran Tashaun Gipson in Week 1 of the 2023 season. The 30-year-old, who contemplated retirement after the NFC Championship game, signed a one-year contract with San Francisco in free agency.

Taylor Hawkins spent the 2022 season on the 49ers' practice squad and is the club’s third safety on the depth chart. The San Diego State product signed a reserve-future contract keeping him in Santa Clara for another season.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan will be looking to use at least one of their 11 draft selections on a safety to develop for the future.

With a talented class of prospects headed to the league in just a few weeks, the 49ers' brain trust will have a good chance to add a capable safety to the roster, even without a pick until the end of the third round with Nos. 99, 101 and 102 overall.

Here are three prospects the 49ers could bring into the fold without the pressure of starting right away.

Marte Mapu, S, Sacramento State

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 221 pounds

40-yard dash: n/a

Age: 23

Mapu is a big-bodied safety that also has exceptional movement skills. The Sacramento State product is great against the run, racking up 76 tackles in his final collegiate season with 6.5 for a loss. Mapu also is a ballhawk, recording 22 interceptions over 41 games — seven in 2022.

The former Hornet earned First-Team All-American honors as well as being named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. Mapu’s draft stock, however, dipped in February when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery.

With a 4 to 6-month recovery window, NFL teams needing an immediate starter will look elsewhere, which could be in the 49ers' favor. Mapu is slated to be a Day 2 selection.

Christopher Smith, S, Georgia

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 192 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.62

Age: 22

Smith is a smaller-bodied safety but does not shy away from contact, recording 133 career tackles while at Georgia, 61 in 2022, five of which were for a loss. As a senior, the former Bulldog earned Unanimous All-American honors after breaking up eight passes, forcing a fumble and snagging three interceptions.

Smith received excellent grades from Pro Football Focus throughout his college career, especially against the run. Still, with his under-200-pound frame, Smith could struggle to match up against opposing tight ends.

Crossing over into the nickelback role, or as a cornerback, could be in Smith’s future, but with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks background as a defensive backs coach, there is no doubt that Smith would become a productive member of the 49ers' defense if he ends up in Santa Clara.

Jay Ward, safety, LSU

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 188 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.55

Age: 22

Ward is a safety that the 49ers could target with their second group of draft picks that fall in the fifth round at Nos. 155, 164 and 173 overall. The former Tiger is a smaller-bodied defensive back that has proven special teams experience.

In his 46 games at LSU, Ward racked up 164 tackles, 23 pass breakups and six interceptions. The 22-year-old also has experience starting at safety, nickel and cornerback over his four seasons as a Tiger. Ward could be a versatile Day 3 value pick for the 49ers and is seen as a fifth-round selection.

