NFL draft 2023 live updates: What you need to know ahead of second- and third-round picks

The 2023 NFL draft resumes Friday night with the second and third rounds. (It concludes Saturday with the final four rounds.)

Plenty of excitement Thursday from Kansas City, Missouri, with Round 1 providing its fair share of trades and surprises, notably the Houston Texans not only taking Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick but then vaulting back up to No. 3 for Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson. Expect Houston to continue to be a major player with 10 more overall selections at GM Nick Caserio's disposal.

USA TODAY Sports will have the latest news, while analyzing each pick as it's made once the 88th annual "Player Selection Meeting" resumes:

The second round will start at 7 p.m. ET, with the third round to follow. Day 3 of the NFL draft, featuring Rounds 4-7, will begin Saturday at noon ET.

The NFL draft will be broadcast live on ABC, ESPN (then ESPN2 starting at 8 p.m. ET) and NFL Network. A Spanish-language broadcast is available on ESPN Deportes. The draft can be streamed on WatchESPN or on NFL+. Streaming is also available on FuboTV.

Our pick-by-pick analysis of all 31 selections made Thursday night.

2023 NFL draft tracker: Second-round picks

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears) –

33. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans) –

34. Detroit Lions (from Cardinals) –

35. Indianapolis Colts –

36. Los Angeles Rams –

37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) –

38. Las Vegas Raiders –

39. Carolina Panthers –

40. New Orleans Saints –

41. Tennessee Titans –

42. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns via New York Jets) –

43. Jets –

44. Atlanta Falcons –

45. Packers –

46. New England Patriots –

47. Washington Commanders –

48. Lions –

49. Steelers –

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers –

51. Miami Dolphins –

Story continues

52. Seahawks –

53. Bears (from Baltimore Ravens) –

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Lions (from Minnesota Vikings) –

56. Jacksonville Jaguars –

57. New York Giants –

58. Dallas Cowboys –

59. Buffalo Bills –

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Bears (from San Francisco 49ers via Panthers) –

62. Philadelphia Eagles –

63. Kansas City Chiefs –

The 2023 NFL draft resumes Friday with Rounds 2 and 3 from Kansas City, Missouri.

2023 NFL draft tracker: Third-round picks

64. Bears –

65. Texans –

66. Eagles (from Cardinals) –

67. Broncos (from Colts) –

68. Broncos –

69. Rams –

70. Raiders –

71. Saints –

72. Titans –

73. Texans (from Browns) –

74. Browns (from Jets) –

75. Falcons

76. Patriots (from Panthers) –

77. Rams (from Patriots via Dolphins) –

78. Packers –

79. Colts (from Commanders) –

80. Steelers –

81. Cardinals (from Lions) –

82. Buccaneers –

83. Seahawks –

84. Dolphins –

85. Chargers –

86. Ravens –

87. Vikings –

88. Jaguars –

89. Giants –

90. Cowboys –

91. Bills –

92. Bengals –

93. Panthers (from 49ers) –

94. Cardinals (from Eagles) –

95. Chiefs –

x-96. Cardinals –

x-97. Commanders –

x-98. Browns –

x-99. 49ers –

x-100. Raiders (from Chiefs via Giants) –

x-101. 49ers –

x-102. 49ers –

x-compensatory selection

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft 2023 live updates: Tracking second- and third-round picks