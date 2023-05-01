NFL Draft 2023: Jaguars select Pittsburgh's Erick Hallett II in Round 6

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Erick Hallett II from Pittsburgh with the No. 208 pick in the sixth round in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hallett, 5-foot-9, 195 pounds recorded 165 total tackles, 22 pass deflections and seven interception during his four year career with the Panthers. He marks the third defensive back Jacksonville has selected with all three picks coming on the third day of the draft.

At his Pro Day, Hallett ran a 4.50 40-yard dash and record a 37.5-inch vertical jump, a 9-foot-11 broad jump and a 6.84 3-cone, showing off his athleticism and explosion.

Hallet was the third selection by Jacksonville in Round 6, following Penn State's Parker Washington (185) and Rutgers' Christian Braswell (202) with previous draft picks.

The Jaguars selected Anton Harrison (Round 1), Brenton Strange (Round 2), Tank Bigsby (Round 3), Ventrell Miller (Round 4), Tyler Lacy (Round 4), Yasir Abdullah (Round 5) and Antonio Johnson (Round 5) earlier in the draft.

