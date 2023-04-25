NFL Draft 2023: Frank Gore receiving 49ers scouting department experience

Gore receiving 49ers pre-draft scouting department experience originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers had a familiar face at a new position throughout the pre-draft process, according to general manager John Lynch.

Future Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and 49ers Hall of Fame inductee Frank Gore was in attendance at the team's local Pro Day. On Monday the general manager revealed that the Bay Area legend participated in more than just the one-day event.

“Frankie G., Frank Gore sat in a lot of meetings,” Lynch said during his pre-2023 NFL Draft availability. “Didn’t say much, but sat back and took a lot of mental notes. And it’s been cool to share the process with him.”

Gore is not the first former player that has dabbled in the scouting department. Following retirement after the 2019 NFL season, former left tackle Joe Staley spent time with the 49ers' scouting department. Staley continues to work with the offensive line and tight end prospects in order to assist in their preparation for the draft.

“Frank showed an interest in coming in here,” Lynch said. “Somebody made that opportunity available to me years ago, and I was really grateful for it. So, if someone is willing to put the time in, and given as much as he has to the organization, absolutely, we are going to open our arms and I think he learned a lot through the process.”

Gore is known for his football acumen, which made his new role with the team an easy decision. The former 49ers running back was very vocal about his opinion on newly-signed free agent quarterback Sam Darnold as the two played together during the 2020 season with the New York Jets.

For now, Gore is just gaining knowledge and experience about the pre-draft process, but as long as the former 49ers star is interested in the behind-the-scene process, the doors in Santa Clara will remain open for him to return in whatever capacity.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast