NFL Draft 2023: Experts rate 49ers rivals Cardinals, Seahawks' picks

Draft experts grade 49ers NFC West rivals' first-round picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone. If NFL pundits are to be believed, two of the 49ers' NFC West rivals improved in the draft's opening day.

While San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams both watched the first round from the sidelines, the Seattle Seahawks selected two players in the first 20 picks, and the Arizona Cardinals added talent on their offensive line.

Day 2 of the draft will see San Francisco make its first selections this year. There are no shortage of questions regarding what the 49ers will do with their selections. Will they reinforce their offensive line or will the picks, along with some players, be traded?

It remains to be seen what 49ers general manager John Lynch will do. But for now, here are what experts have said about the first-round picks in Arizona and Seattle:

Seahawks

No. 5 -- Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

"Witherspoon isn't the biggest cornerback, but he has all the skills to be a top-flight cornerback for the Seahawks. Tariq Woolen and Witherspoon is an uber-talented young pairing and now the Seahawks have a loaded cornerbacks room, which is never a bad thing. His swagger, physicality and ball skills will instantly make the Seahawks tough to beat through the air." Grade: A+

No. 20 -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State



"Great pick for the Seahawks at this point. In the present, they have arguably the best wide receiver trio in the NFL with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and now Smith-Njigba. The pick of Smith-Njigba will keep their receivers room strong even after Lockett moves on from the Seahawks in the coming years." Grade: A

Cardinals

No. 6 -- Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

"The Cardinals were able to keep the draft pick compensation pretty tame on this selection as they moved back up to take Johnson. He was one of the elite players on the big board this year and will fill in as the Cardinals' immediate starter at right tackle. They still have their picks for the 2024 draft and a potentially elite offensive tackle." Grade: A-

Story continues

Seahawks

No. 5 -- Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois



"Witherspoon probably ranks as one of the favorite players in this class for a lot of scouts, as few can match his ferocity as a competitor. I’ll put it as simply as I can — Witherspoon was the best player on the best defense in football last year — an Illinois squad that allowed just 12.77 points per game. Man or zone, press or off, he’s a Day 1 tone-setter, and for the Seahawks, he’s an immediate upgrade over veteran Mike Jackson opposite last year’s rookie star, Tariq Woolen. Grade: A”

No. 20 -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

"JSN is a bit of an enigma in that his relative lack of production at the college level would suggest he's underdeveloped. After all, 35 percent of his career receiving yards and four of his 10 touchdowns came in just two games (at Nebraska, and in the Rose Bowl win over Utah to cap the 2021 season). In terms of speed and style, Smith-Njigba couldn’t be more different than his speedy Ohio State predecessors Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, but his surprisingly pro-ready game projects very well, nevertheless." Grade: A-

Cardinals

No. 6 -- Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State



"Look, let's not overthink this. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud threw the ball 389 times last year and Johnson -- in his first season at left tackle -- allowed just two sacks. That is the pass-blocking prowess that has Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray so excited. Given the gauntlet of talented defenses Johnson and the Buckeyes conquered over the course of the year, I refuse to accept the notion that he is a one-year wonder at left tackle, instead projecting that he’ll continue to improve in Year 2 at the position." Grade: A

Seahawks

No. 5 -- Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois



"He's a good player, but he is a smallish corner who throws his body around. Will he hold up? Seattle usually likes taller corners, which makes this somewhat of a surprise." Grade: B-

No. 20 -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

"The Seahawks needed to get help at the receiver spot and they are getting a guy some consider the best in the class. I don't, but he's a good player. He will help Geno Smith a bunch to go with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett." Grade: B

Cardinals

No. 6 -- Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

"He's the best tackle in this class, but is he elite? Plus where do they play him? They have a left tackle in D.J. Humphries, so maybe he plays right tackle or inside at guard. Good player." Grade: B

Seahawks

No. 5 -- Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

"The Seahawks needed major help along the defensive line and instead chose to go with Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Seattle was 26th in total defense and against the run and lost three key players up front.

"Nobody was better in coverage this year for Illinois, which led the FBS in yards allowed per game. Opponents caught just 22 passes on 62 targets for 206 yards and no touchdowns. He allowed only one touchdown in 2021. Even with two other talented defensive backs in Sydney Brown and Quan Martin, Witherspoon was the most dominant defender on the field." Grade: B-

No. 20 -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

"In Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks found the perfect complement to their receiving corps, and they will force defenses to cover every blade of plastic grass.

A hamstring injury limited Smith-Njigba to just three games last season. He didn’t run the 40 at the combine but posted the best shuttle time (3.97 seconds) since 2019, and his 3-cone was just as fast as Tyreek Hill. At Ohio State’s pro day, Smith-Njigba ran 4.52 in the 40, proving he’s more quick than straight-ahead fast. With Smith-Njigba, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks boast one of the best trios of receivers in the league." Grade: A

Cardinals

No. 6 -- Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

"The Cardinals could have moved in multiple directions, including defensive line, but after giving up 46 sacks last year, they felt Johnson was pivotal for an offense missing its quarterback.

"One thing is certain: Johnson will pick up the Cardinals’ new scheme very quickly. A 4.0 student in high school, Johnson is fluent in Mandarin Chinese and earned his college degree in three years." Grade: B

Seahawks

No. 5 -- Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

"A standout athletic profile and certain attitude is necessary to excel at cornerback, where a player comes back time and again with the belief that he'll shut down his assignment. Illinois' Devon Witherspoon fulfills both qualifications.

"Last year, the Seahawks struck gold by selecting Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant on Day 3 of the draft. Both were instant contributors, with Woolen playing well enough to warrant Defensive Rookie of the Year consideration.

"However, Bryant is primarily a slot defender. Mike Jackson is a solid option as a starter on the outside, but he doesn't bring anything comparable to Witherspoon's skill set. The Illinois product is CB1 in this class. He along with Woolen and Bryant now form the identity of Seahawks football." Grade: A

No. 20 -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

"While the incoming wide receiver class as a whole is considered down compared to recent groups, the Seattle Seahawks had their choice of targets, with Smith-Njigba being a legitimate first-round talent.

"Interestingly, Smith-Njigba joins a roster that already features DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. A bit of redundancy can be found with the rookie and Lockett, who served as the Seahawks' primary slot receiver.

"Furthermore, Seattle continues to add talent around the resurgent Geno Smith. Kenneth Walker III emerged as a 1,000-yard back as a rookie. The team found bookend offensive tackles in last year's draft class. Smith-Njigba creates a fantastic trio to make the Seahawks a dangerous offense, as long as Smith continues to play like he did a year ago." Grade: A

Cardinals

No. 6 -- Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

"Well, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray got exactly what he wanted.

"According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Murray really liked Johnson "a lot" and his preference was known throughout the organization.

"What Arizona just pulled off is called manipulating the draft to your liking, and it did so by adding valuable future assets and getting the top-rated tackle prospect in this class. New general manager Monti Ossenfort is dealing in his first draft leading the franchise." Grade: A

Seahawks

No. 5 -- Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

"Seattle struck gold last year with corner Tariq Woolen, and it's looking to give him a running mate in Witherspoon. At 5'11" and 181 pounds, the Illinois product is undersized but plays with excellent technique and anticipation. Adding Witherspoon also gives the Seahawks more firepower to fight with the 49ers’ perimeter weapons in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. If Seattle is going to contend in the NFC West, it starts with slowing down San Francisco." — M.V. Grade: A-

No. 20 -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

"The Seahawks took care of the offensive side with their second first-round pick, adding Smith-Njigba, the first wideout taken in the first round. Smith-Njigba is a smooth route runner and has reliable hands. He only played three games last season because of injury, but he had a dynamic 2021 season with 1,606 receiving yards. Quarterback Geno Smith will now have a standout wideout trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Smith-Njigba." — G.M. Grade: A-

Cardinals

No. 6 -- Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State



"After three draft-day trades, the Cardinals finally settled on No. 6 to take Johnson, the first offensive tackle off the board. Johnson, a first-team All-American, is a stout and athletic blocker. It’s often a good idea to build the offensive line, but the Cardinals need plenty of help on the defensive side." — G.M. Grade: C+

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast