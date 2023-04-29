NFL Draft 2023: Eagles undrafted free agent tracker

Eagles undrafted free agent tracker: Filling out the roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL draft is over but the Eagles aren’t done adding.

The Eagles drafted seven players in this year’s draft but have been aggressive adding undrafted players in recent years. Last year’s initial 53-man roster included three undrafted free agents and another one ended up on the team shortly after final cuts.

In recent years, the Eagles haven’t been shy about paying out some big money to lure the best UDFAs to Philly and they’ve found some gems.

Entering this draft, the Eagles had 71 players on their roster. They drafted seven players, added D’Andre Swift in the draft and waived DT Marvin Wilson. That leaves 12 spots open.

We’ll track all their UDFA signings here:

Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson: Ngata has a big frame at 6-3, 217 pounds but had underwhelming production at Clemson. His best season came in 2022 when he had 41 catches for 526 yards and 2 touchdowns. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

Ty Zentner, P/K, Kansas State: The Eagles might need an upgrade from Arryn Siposs and at least Zentner would give him some competition. Zentner was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist in 2022 and averaged 44.5 yards per punt, putting 27 inside the 20. (Josh Tolentino, The Philadelphia Inquirer)

Trevor Reid, OL, Louisville: Reid (6-4, 311 pounds) started two seasons at left tackle at Louisville. He’s a really athletic prospect with upside but is considered to be quite raw after getting a late start in football. (NFL DraftDiamonds)

Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU: Garner (6-2, 212) is a big, physical corner who started one year at LSU after transferring from Louisiana. He had 43 tackles and 8 pass breakups last season. (Jordan Schultz, TheScore)

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama: The Eagles got a good UDFA corner from Alabama last year in Josh Jobe and they’re trying again. Ricks began his career at LSU and played just one season at Mama. The 6-2, 188-pound corner had four interceptions as a freshman in 2020. (Matt Zenitz, On3Sports)

