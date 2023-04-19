NFL draft 2023: Will Eagles trade up or down? Daniel Jeremiah weighs in

Will Eagles trade up or down in the draft? Daniel Jeremiah weighs in originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off in a little over a week and the Eagles have two first-round picks.

Although with Howie Roseman’s history, it’s hard to believe they’ll really stick at No. 10 and No. 30 and simply draft players. Not his style.

In the last two drafts, the Eagles have traded up to draft Jordan Davis and DeVonta Smith. So on the latest Takeoff with John Clark podcast, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah was asked about the possibility of the Eagles’ trading up from 10 to land Jalen Carter.

But Jeremiah thinks the Eagles might go the other way.

“I would think they’d be more likely to go in reverse and continue to add future assets,” Jeremiah said. “If you’re asking me their dream scenario, to me, their dream scenario is that one, two or three of these quarterbacks slide and get down to their spot. Because if you look at it, they’re in a perfect position. They’re a team that doesn’t have a pressing need, a glaring need, and you’ve got a team that’s picking behind you that’s been pegged as a quarterback team in Tennessee.

“So you get teams like Tampa, who might not have their quarterback of the future, Minnesota, who isn’t committed long-term to Kirk Cousins. And now you get one, two or three of these quarterbacks that are still on the board when the Eagles are still on the clock, I think the phone will ring and I wouldn’t put it past Howie to try and see if he can’t get some more future assets to go along with what they already have.”

It’s an interesting way to look at the Eagles’ position in the first round. Because you’d think the Eagles would be rooting for those quarterbacks to come off the board early. The more quarterbacks going in the top nine picks before the Eagles, the better likelihood that a talented position player will drop into the Eagles’ range.

Story continues

Jeremiah’s point is that it could actually be beneficial if one or more of those QBs is still available at 10. Sometimes you have to overpay to trade up, especially if you’re going after a quarterback. Roseman probably wouldn’t mind taking advantage of that.

The Eagles have four picks in the top 100 entering this draft. They haven’t selected four players in the top 100 since the 2013 season. And they haven’t drafted five in the top 100 since 1995.

But after finalizing a five-year, $255 million extension with Jalen Hurts this week, Jeremiah thinks the focus in roster-building needs to change. That starts with the draft and that’s why he thinks it’s more likely they trade down than up.

“I think that in this draft, Jalen Carter is a tremendous talent but I think with where they are as a team right now, when you pay the quarterback you have to be able to surround him with cheap starters,” Jeremiah said. “Cheap starters don’t come in free agency. Cheap starters come in the draft. So to be able to accumulate a bunch of picks, that’s what the Chiefs did. I mean, they rolled out all those rookies on defense last year. They had already paid Patrick Mahomes, you’re going to have to move on from guys like Tyreek Hill eventually, some of those other pieces, expensive pieces. So to have extra picks when you’ve paid the quarterback is a very smart, sound strategy.”