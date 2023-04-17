NFL Draft 2023: Eagles’ top options at defensive tackle

Exploring Eagles’ options at DT throughout 2023 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the 2023 NFL Draft nears, we’re taking a look at every position on both sides of the ball to find some options for the Eagles throughout the three-day event. We already looked at LB and CB.

At defensive tackle, the Eagles lost Javon Hargrave this offseason to the 49ers, who signed Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract. Losing Hargrave hurts, but the Eagles were able to bring back 32-year-old Fletcher Cox on a one-year, $10 million deal. They also lost veterans Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, who remain unsigned.

The Eagles have a solid starting group with Cox, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams, but defensive tackle is a really important position and it’s one where the Eagles would benefit from being deeper. Their top backups at DT are Marlon Tuipulotu, Marvin Wilson and Noah Elliss. This is a position the Eagles will always prioritize and they could use some help.

Need level: High

Here’s a reminder of the Eagles’ six picks in this draft:

1-10

1-30

2-62

3-94

7-219

7-248

And here are some defensive tackle options throughout the draft:

First-round options

Jalen Carter, Georgia (6-3, 314): While Carter is considered to be one of the top overall players in the draft, this pick wouldn’t come without some concern. Carter was given 12 months probation and handed a $1,000 fine after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing last month. That incident — a crash that led to the death of his teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler Lecroy — has led to questions about Carter’s maturity. The good news for the Eagles is that they have a strong culture in their building and two of Carter’s former teammates in Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. Carter also bombed his pro day workout but the tape speaks for itself. Carter was a dominant defensive tackle on a dominant defense and offers the ceiling as an All-Pro in the NFL. Penetrating, game-wrecking defensive tackles like Carter don’t come around all that often. If the Eagles are able to get him at No. 10 great. If not, he’d be worth trading up.

Bryan Bresee, Clemson (6-5, 298): Once the No. 1 recruit coming out of high school, things weren’t easy for Bresee at Clemson. He dealt with several injuries, a kidney infection and the death of his younger sister to cancer. Through it all, Bresee had a good college career but wasn’t able to live up to his high profile, although the reasons why are legitimate. He’s still a well-built prospect whose best football is probably still ahead of him. He is the best fit as a 3-technique but offers some flexibility and versatility. The problem here might be that the No. 10 pick is too early and the No. 30 pick is too late. But he’d be a good fit with the Eagles if they can figure it out.

Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh (6-1, 281): Kancey has drawn natural comparisons to Aaron Donald and it goes beyond playing for Pitt. Kancey is a shorter, undersized interior lineman who penetrates as well as any interior lineman in the country. He had 14 1/2 sacks over the final two years of his college career and the emergence of other undersized tackles, especially Donald, should alleviate some of the concern about his build.

Mid-round options

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (6-1, 282): Adebawore is a freak. He ran a 4.49 at the combine, becoming the first player ever to run a sub 4.5 at 270+ pounds. His unique blend of size and athleticism give him a really high ceiling in the NFL. While he played mostly on the edge in college, he might be best suited to play inside at the NFL level, though he offers the type of flexibility to play multiple positions most teams really like. He had 9 1/2 sacks over the final two years and offers plenty of intrigue for teams that don’t find themselves worried about tweener traits.

Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida (6-5, 310): The 21-year-old started 13 games as a junior and had 2 sacks and 4 TFLs. While the numbers are somewhat underwhelming, Dexter has an optimal frame and athleticism (he ran a 4.88 at 310 pounds) to make a big jump in the NFL, although there’s some projection involved. The Eagles reportedly had him in for a visit.

Siaki Ika, Baylor (6-3, 335): The Eagles reportedly had Ika in for a visit as they look to add a rotational nose tackle to pair with Jordan Davis. Ika began his college career at LSU and finished up with two seasons at Baylor, becoming a team captain in 2022. He had 4 1/2 sacks in 2021 but didn’t have any in 2022. He’s a large man, who ballooned to 347 at his pro day, perhaps one of the reasons for the visit to Philly. He has some athleticism but is a projection as a pass rusher.

Jaquelin Roy, LSU (6-3, 305): Another visitor to the NovaCare Complex, Roy figures to go later than the players listed above. Roy didn’t become a full-time starter until 2022 and decided to skip his senior season so he doesn’t have a ton of experience. He wasn’t a big stats guy in college and had just half a sack as a junior but he does offer some upside. He would come in as a rotational player with upside.

Keondre Coburn, Texas (6-1, 332): If the Eagles want to find a backup nose tackle in this draft, Coburn could be an option. He’s relatively athletic for such a big man but isn’t yet ready to be a solid pass-rusher in the NFL. He had just 5 1/2 sacks in five seasons with the Longhorns. But he could join the Eagles as an early down nose tackle as they work to develop his pass rush traits.

Late-round sleeper(s)

Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky (6-5, 330): Another option to become a rotational nose tackle. The Eagles even reportedly had Martin in for a top-30 visit. Martin is an older prospect who will turn 24 in May but that seems less important the deeper into the draft we go. After beginning his career at FCS North Alabama, Martin played two seasons as Western Kentucky, becoming a starter in 2022.

Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma (6-2, 291): Plenty of athletic upside with Redmond, who was above the 90th percentile in both jumps and the 40-yard dash at the combine. He’s an attacking interior lineman who had 14 sacks in his college career. Yes, he’s another older prospect, who is already 24, but he would immediately be a rotational player. Some injuries in college are a bit of a concern too.

