NFL Draft 2023: Eagles’ top options at edge rusher

Exploring Eagles' options at edge throughout 2023 draft

As the 2023 NFL Draft nears, we’re taking a look at every position on both sides of the ball to find some options for the Eagles throughout the three-day event. We’ve already looked at LB, CB and DT.

At edge rusher, the Eagles bring back an impressive starting duo of Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat. They also re-signed Brandon Graham to a one-year deal to keep together a trio that a combined 38 sacks in 2022. But after that, the Eagles might not even have Derek Barnett in their plans and the fourth spot might belong to Patrick Johnson, Tarron Jackson or Kyron Johnson.

There’s no question that the Eagles should look to improve this unit and if they draft a player in an early round, that player will join the rotation immediately.

Need level: Medium

Here’s a reminder of the Eagles’ six picks in this draft:

1-10

1-30

2-62

3-94

7-219

7-248

And here are some edge options throughout the draft:

First-round options

Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (6-5, 271): Most folks considered Alabama’s Will Anderson to be the best edge rusher in this class but Wilson might be the second-best of the bunch. There are a couple downsides to Wilson, including his age (he’ll turn 23 in May) and the foot injury/surgery that kept him out of the combine. But Wilson makes up for hit with a unique freakish build that includes an 84-inch wingspan. After starting his career at Texas A&M, Wilson eventually became an All-American at Texas Tech and had 14 sacks over his final two college season.

Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (6-5, 272): The curious thing about Van Ness is that he started exactly zero games at the collegiate level but is still considered to be a first-round pick full of potential after 13 1/2 sacks over the last two seasons. He was primarily an edge rusher but lined up all over the formation at Iowa and offers some flexibility for any scheme.

Nolan Smith, Georgia (6-2, 238): He’s undersized but Smith can fly and bend around the edge. (He ran a ridiculous 4.39 at the combine and had a vertical jump of over 41 inches and a broad jump of 128 inches.) The most obvious comp for Smith is Reddick and the thought of pairing him with Reddick for the next few years is intriguing. His smaller size profile won’t be for every team but the Eagles shouldn’t care about that.

Myles Murphy, Clemson (6-5, 268): Murphy fits the mold of a prototypical NFL defensive end and likely offers a relatively high floor. With 17 1/2 sacks at Clemson, Murphy is still just scratching the surface of his pass rushing ability. He was unable to test at the combine thanks to a minor injury but has plenty of athleticism.

B.J. Ojulari, LSU (6-2, 248): The brother of NFL edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, B.J. offers a similar build and play style with his ability to get around the edge and get after QBs. He had 16 1/2 college sacks and 25 tackles for loss at LSU. He had a hamstring injury that limited him at the combine but that’s nothing to worry about.

Mid-round options

Keion White, Georgia Tech (6-5, 285): White is an older prospect who is already 24. The reason for that is he began his college career at Old Dominion as a tight end before eventually moving to defensive end and transferring to Georgia Tech. While he’s still relatively new to the position, White had 7 1/2 sacks and 14 TFLs in 2022 and with the right coaching, his best football should be ahead of him.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (6-3, 255): The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year had 8 1/2 sacks and 11 TFLs in 2022. Has dealt with a few injuries recently and didn’t work out at the combine. Some mocks have him going in the first round but he seems like a Day 2 pick.

Derick Hall, Auburn (6-3, 254): Hall was a two-year starter and a team captain for the Tigers. He had 16 sacks and 24 1/2 TFLs in his last two college seasons. Plenty of explosion but not a finished product.

Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (6-3, 266): The younger brother of Eagles defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, Tuli was the Pac 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 after a 13 1/2-sack, 22-TFL, 2-FF season. He has a big enough frame and plenty of power to project as a versatile member of the defensive line who can take some snaps inside if needed.

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin (6-2, 240): The younger brother of former Eagles OL Nate Herbig has became quite a pass rusher in the Big Ten. He had 20 sacks over his final two college seasons. Because of his size, he’s not a prototypical edge, but neither is Reddick. He’s more of a situational rusher with a high motor. He’s not a three-down player right now but throw him in the rotation and let him chase quarterbacks.

Late-round sleeper(s)

Andre Carter II, Army (6-6, 254): Fine, Carter isn’t a secret. He had 15 1/2 sacks as a junior in 2021 but his production dipped in 2022, when he had just 3 1/2. That’s a concern. But in a rotation, he won’t garner that same type of attention and the team that drafts him will have the opportunity to develop him. Carter is likely to become the first Army player selected in the draft in the modern era. Carter will be able to defer his military service thanks to the Omnibus Appropriations Measure passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden late last year. He didn’t have a great Senior Bowl but he’s still a draftable player.

Nick Hampton, Appalachian State (6-2, 236): Another undersized edge rusher, Hampton has explosive traits as a pass rusher. He might be a sub-package, rotational player but that’s fine late Day 2 or Day 3.

