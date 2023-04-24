NFL Draft 2023: Eagles’ top options at offensive tackle

Exploring Eagles’ options at OT throughout 2023 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the 2023 NFL Draft nears, we’re taking a look at every position on both sides of the ball to find some options for the Eagles throughout the three-day event. We already looked at LB, CB, DT, edge, S, RB, WR, QB and TE.

The Eagles are pretty set with Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson as their bookend tackles entering the 2023 season. But Johnson will turn 33 next month. On top of that, the Eagles lost Andre Dillard in free agency, which leaves them a little light in the depth department. Their top backup tackle right now is Jack Driscoll. While the Eagles were very healthy in 2022, they can’t count on that type of injury luck.

And, remember, the Eagles have drafted Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens in back-to-back seasons in the second round without an immediate plan to play them. The Eagles have no problem stockpiling good offensive linemen.

Need level: Medium

Here’s a reminder of the Eagles’ six picks in this draft:

1-10

1-30

2-62

3-94

7-219

7-248

And here are some offensive tackle options throughout the draft:

First-round options

Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (6-6, 313): If the Eagles go with an offensive lineman with the No. 10 pick, the most obvious selection would be Johnson. He’s the top pure tackle in this draft class but played the entire 2021 season at right guard before bumping out to left tackle in 2022. So the Eagles could draft their eventual Lane Johnson replacement and then play him next to Johnson for a year or two at guard as he learns.

Broderick Jones, Georgia (6-4, 311): Jones was a full-time starter for just one full season at Georgia but is an impressive athlete with an extremely high ceiling. He has room for growth but Jones is a great athlete, who had a really impressive combine.

Darnell Wright, Tennessee (6-5, 333): The other top option in the first round is Wright, who might go off the board between the Eagles’ two selections as it currently stands. But things can change. Wright is a big and violent tackle who has played on both sides of the center in his college career, which is ideal for a team like the Eagles who might need him to fill the swing tackle position early in his career. Wright also had a strong showing at this year’s Senior Bowl.

Mid-round options

Anton Harrison, Oklahoma (6-4, 315): The Eagles struck gold once with an Oklahoma lineman back in 2013 when they drafted Lane Johnson so maybe it’s time to go back to the Sooners for his eventual replacement. Harrison was the left tackle in Oklahoma the last two seasons. He’s not the biggest guy but is plenty athletic.

Dawand Jones, Ohio State (6-8, 374): Johnson was the Buckeyes’ left tackle this past season and Jones was their right tackle. He was a two-year starter at that position. No, those aren’t typos in Jones’ measurements; he’s enormous and has a wingspan of nearly 88 inches. He’ll need to manage his weight in the NFL to maintain enough athleticism.

Asim Richards, North Carolina (6-4, 309): A local kid, Richards played football at The Haverford School before heading to UNC. Richards was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Tar Heels.

Wanya Morris, Oklahoma (6-5, 307): Yeah, we had a couple pairs of tackles from the same school. Morris was the right tackle at Oklahoma but used to play left tackle at Tennessee, so he has played on both sides of the line. He has ideal size and athleticism to be developed by a good O-line coach in the NFL; rumor has it, the Eagles have a pretty good one.

Late-round sleeper(s)

Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas (6-6, 309): Bostick is an older prospect. He’s already 24 but that’s because he began his career at Kansas as a tight end and didn’t transition to offensive tackle until a few years ago. So, like you’d expect, Bostick offers a ton of athleticism but is still developing. But the traits are worth a late-round pick.

Jake Witt, Northern Michigan (6-7, 302): Like Bostick, Witt is a developmental prospect. Witt began his college career at Michigan Tech playing basketball but eventually transferred to Northern Michigan as a tight end before eventually becoming a tackle. He was a full-time starter for just one season at the Division II level. He’s obviously raw but it’s never a bad idea to take a flyer on traits late in the draft or in this UDFA phase.

