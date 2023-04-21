NFL Draft 2023: Eagles’ top options at wide receiver

Exploring Eagles’ options at WR throughout 2023 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the 2023 NFL Draft nears, we’re taking a look at every position on both sides of the ball to find some options for the Eagles throughout the three-day event. We already looked at LB, CB, DT, edge, S and RB.

The Eagles are in a good spot at the top of their receiver position with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who create one of the best receiver pairs in the NFL. Their third receiver in 2022 was Quez Watkins, who had a down year but still has game-breaking speed and showed off his talent in 2021 as the No. 2 option.

In free agency, the Eagles lost Zach Pascal, who was their fourth receiver but then they signed Olamide Zaccheaus. The Eagles still don’t have a ton of players at the position so at the very least, they’ll need to add some bodies for training camp. The Eagles value the position and will always look to add.

Need level: Medium

Here’s a reminder of the Eagles’ six picks in this draft:

1-10

1-30

2-62

3-94

7-219

7-248

And here are some receiver options throughout the draft:

First-round options

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (6-0, 196): We’ve had some really strong receiver draft classes in recent years but this one isn’t as strong at the top. Smith-Njigba is a legitimate first-round pick, who might go in the middle of the first round. While he was limited to just five games in 2022 with a hamstring injury, he was a star in 2021 on a team that also had Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. In 2021, Smith-Njigba had 95 catches for 1,606 yards and 9 touchdowns. Smith-Njigba is a skilled and smooth route-runner who will likely be a slot receiver in the NFL. But don’t let that designation fool you in the modern NFL. He’s a starting NFL receiver with star potential. And his short-area quickness is next level.

Jordan Addison, USC (6-0, 173): The other most probable first-round pick among the bunch of receivers is Addison from USC. Another likely slot receiver in the NFL, Addison is a shade under 6-foot. Like Smith-Njigba, his best college season came in 2021 with Pitt. But he still had a good season at USC in 2022 despite missing a few games with an ankle injury.

Mid-round options

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee (6-0, 176): There’s a chance Hyatt could sneak into the late portion of the first round. The 21-year-old had a huge season for the Vols in 2022 with 67/1,267/15 in a unique offense. He would possibly be an upgrade over Watkins in a similar role as a slot receiver who can stretch the field. Hyatt averaged 16.4 yards per catch in his college career and 18.9 in 2022. He is a real deep threat but has plenty of developing left to do.

Zay Flowers, Boston College (5-9, 182): Another potential late first-rounder, Flowers has 4.42 speed and had 78/1,077/12 at BC in 2022. Obviously undersized, which means his best position will likely be in the slot. Sensing a trend with this receiver class? But Flowers has enough speed and change-of-direction ability that he’s not a move-the-sticks slot.

Josh Downs, North Carolina (5-9, 171): Undersized and likely fits in the slot (where he played in college) but has speed (4.48) and had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Tar Heels. He has 4.48 speed but averaged just 12.3 yards per catch in his college career and just 10.9 per catch in 2022. He also returned punts.

Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma (5-11, 183): A ton of speed for Mims, who ran a 4.38 at the combine. He played inside, outside and returned for the Sooners. In 2022, he caught 54 passes for 1,083 yards and 6 touchdowns. Because of his frame, he might be best in the slot but offers some versatility and definitely has potential if you can get him late on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss (6-2, 220): The Eagles have one former Ole Miss receiver they like an awful lot in Brown. Mingo has potential just from a size/speed perspective. He’s more of a long-strider but ran a 4.46 at the combine. His production wasn’t off-the-charts in college — his best season came in 2022 with 51/861/5 — but he has the tools to develop into a starter outside or in the slot in the NFL.

Late-round sleeper(s)

Tre Tucker, Cincinnati (5-8, 182): He’s an undersized player for sure but Tucker has legitimate speed and skills that he showed off at the Senior Bowl this offseason. He’s obviously slated to play in the slot in the NFL but played special teams as a returner and more at Cinci.

Grant DuBose, Charlotte, (6-2, 201): A different body type with DuBose, who played just two seasons at Charlotte but had solid production. He had a good showing as a late Senior Bowl addition and reportedly made some impressive contested catches with his 77 7/8 wingspan.

