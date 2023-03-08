NFL Draft 2023: Eagles prospect visit tracker

Tracking Eagles top-30 prospect visits in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With the NFL Draft set to begin in late April, the Eagles will be allowed to host up to 30 prospects at the NovaCare Complex for a pre-draft visit.

While it doesn’t necessarily mean the Eagles will draft these players, it at least gives us a sense of some interest they’re showing in prospects.

As we hear of them, we’ll drop them here:

Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State: The Eagles are bringing in the massive Ohio State tackle for a top-30, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler. Jones is a mountain at 6-8, 374 pounds and was the starting right tackle for the Buckeyes in 2022. He also ran a 5.35 at the combine, which is pretty impressive at 374. But he didn’t participate in the short-area quickness drills so we’ll have to see if he does them at his pro day.

Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky: The Eagles and Chiefs have a visit scheduled with the enormous interior defensive lineman, Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network reported.

Martin (6-4, 337 pounds) is a giant interior defensive lineman who might end up as a Day 3 pick. Martin began his college career at North Alabama before transferring to Western Kentucky. Over the last two seasons, he had 62 total tackles, 6 TFLs and 4 sacks. In his redshirt senior season, Martin started all 14 games for the Hilltopers, was a Conference USA Honorable Mention and was invited to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. Martin could theoretically give the Eagles some depth at the nose tackle position behind Jordan Davis and possibly Marlon Tuipulotu.

