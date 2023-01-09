NFL Draft 2023: Eagles end up with No. 10 pick thanks to Saints

Eagles end up with No. 10 pick thanks to Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Saints bet on themselves, finished with a 7-10 record and handed the Eagles a top 10 pick.

Throughout the 2022 season, the Eagles have been tracking the Saints and now that the regular season is over, the Eagles have locked up the No. 10 pick from the Saints in the 2023 draft. And they’ll have plenty of options.

Nice job, Howie.

With the regular season over, we now know the top 18 picks in the 2023 draft for non-playoff teams. Here they are, via Tankathon:

Quarterbacks always seem to rise and there are plenty of teams in that top 10 who might be in the market for one. The Eagles obviously don’t need a quarterback with Jalen Hurts in their organization. So the more quarterbacks go early, the better. It’ll allow good position players slide to the Eagles.

When the Eagles and Saints made the trade it seemed like a curious decision for New Orleans. Did they really think they were going to be a contender with Jameis Winston as their quarterback? Once Winston suffered back and foot injuries, Andy Dalton was the starter and ended up playing OK. But the Saints clearly need to find a QB and now they don’t have a first-round pick to help with that in 2023.

As a reminder, this was the trade from April:

Eagles receive: No. 18 overall in 2022, 3rd-round pick in 2022, 7th-round pick in 2022, Saints’ 1st-round pick in 2023, Saints’ 2nd-round pick in 2024

Saints receive: No. 16 in 2022, No. 19 in 2022, 6th-round pick in 2022

The Saints used that No. 16 pick in another trade, moving up to No. 11 to draft WR Chris Olave out of Ohio State. Olave had a really nice rookie season, catching 72 passes for 1,042 yards with 4 touchdowns. They then used No. 19 to draft OT Trevor Penning out of Northern Iowa. Penning started just one game as a rookie and it came in Week 18.

The Eagles, meanwhile, shipped that No. 18 pick to Tennessee along with the third-round pick from New Orleans to acquire A.J. Brown and then signed him to a four-year, $100 million extension.

All Brown did this season was set a franchise record in receiving yards. He finished the regular season with 88 catches, 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s still just 25.

The Eagles also have their own 1st-round pick in 2023 but we don’t know where that one will be. The Eagles hope it will be No. 31 (there are only 31 picks in the first round this year).

Here’s the full list of Eagles’ draft picks in 2023:

1st round, No. 10 overall (from Saints)

1st round (own pick)

2nd round (own pick)

3rd round (own pick)

7th round (own pick)

7th round (from Vikings)

The Eagles don’t have a 4th-round pick because they traded it for Robert Quinn at the trade deadline. Their 5th-round pick went to the Saints in the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade. Their 6th-rounder went to the Jaguars for Josiah Scott. But they added a 7th from the Vikings when they traded Jalen Reagor away (they’ll also get a Day 3 pick in 2024 from that trade).

