NFL Draft 2023: Day 1 picks, live instant grades, trades, tracker, updates

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday with the first round in Kansas City.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, who traded up from No. 9 to No. 1 last month, giving up wide receiver D.J. Moore, a 2024 first round pick and a 2025 second round pick as well as the 9th pick this year.

From there, it's an uncertain top 10. Houston has the Nos. 2 and 12 picks and have a major need at quarterback, as does Indianapolis at No. 4.

At No. 3 overall, Arizona is in an interesting spot. The Cardinals do not have a need at quarterback and could get excellent value by trading down. ESPN and Sports Illustrated, among others, have reported that the Titans have made calls asking about the price of the No. 3 pick.

It'll be a fun Thursday night in Kansas City. Follow along with our pick-by-pick grades below:

2023 NFL Draft pick tracker

Round 1

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago ) | Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Young's size (5-10, 204 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine) is the only question. Young has the processing ability and off-script ability needed to excel in the 21st century in the NFL. He'll need to learn when to take huge hits and when not to, but he checks all the other boxes.

2. Houston Texans | C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: After months of reporting bluster, the Texans get the highest floor QB in the draft. Stroud is better and plays more out of the pocket than he is given credit for. The Texans don't have a good set of skill players around Stroud, so we'll see how well he fares in Houston to start. But from an accuracy standpoint, especially down the field, Stroud can make all throws.

Story continues

3. Houston Texans (from Arizona) | Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Anderson is the player I am most sure plays 10+ seasons in the NFL. He is a two-way edge player who will be as good against the run as he will be rushing the passer. He's not the uber-athletic and lanky edge rusher that teams have apparently desired of late, but Anderson is plenty athletic enough and uses his hands and footwork to his advantage.

TRADE: Houston acquires the No. 3 and No. 105 picks from Arizona in exchange for the No. 12 overall pick, No. 33 overall and the Texans' 2024 first and third round picks.

4. Indianapolis Colts | Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Instant grade: B

Analysis: The Colts get their young QB. Richardson is the best athlete we've seen at QB since Lamar Jackson. Richardson's consistency and ball placement are the major concerns. He needs time and experience, which he should get at some point this season with Indianapolis. From an arm standpoint, he should grow into a player who can make every throw, and he's more comfortable inside the pocket than most believe. But the flaws must improve for Richardson to be a long-term top QB. I like trusting the talent and Colts coach Shane Steichen.

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) | Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Witherspoon loves to play physical, in-your-face football as a cover corner. If you like a player who plays fast and confident at corner, he's your guy. At this point in the draft, Seattle does well in pairing Witherspoon with Tariq Woolen.

Instant grade: A-plus

Analysis: Watch his footwork sometime. He's among the best tackles with his feet in recent memory. If he adds some strength, he'll be one of the best offensive tackles in the league very soon. I attribute his spotty issues with power rushes to the need for added lower-body strength. He'll be able to hold his own against the top edge rushers from Day 1.

TRADE: Arizona traded the No. 12 and No. 34 picks to the Detroit Lions for the No. 6 pick.

7. Las Vegas Raiders | Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: He has the length and frame for the prototypical edge rusher. But there's little proof of a rush plan or hand usage in his college film. The Raiders have Maxx Crosby on the other side, so Wilson should get plenty of chances as the protection shifts to the other side of the line of scrimmage.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Robinson reminds me of LaDainian Tomlinson in both style and ability. The Falcons now have a young, dynamic player at receiver, tight end and running back. The question is whether or not a running back is full value for the No. 8 pick. And given the Falcons' defensive needs, it's fair. Robinson is very good and will help catching the ball for Desmond Ridder.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Carolina via Chicago) | Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Carter has some of the best positive film in the draft. He also has some plays where he's not going 100%. Is that because he was playing in a dominant defense with studs around him at Georgia? Will it follow to Philly? Either way, he has the best hand usage by a defensive lineman in the draft and will provide some interior pass rush.

10. Chicago Bears (from New Orleans via Philadelphia) | Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Wright had some good film against Will Anderson and in the Orange Bowl. But there were better linemen to choose from here, like Peter Skoronski.

11. Tennessee Titans | Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Skoronski is my second-rated offensive lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite most thinking he is better suited to play at guard (which he will excel if that happens), Skoronski can definitely play at tackle in the NFL. From a movement standpoint, he can overcome some perceived issues with a smaller frame (6-3) and arm length. Either way, he will start in Nashville ASAP.

12. Detroit Lions (from Cleveland via Houston and Arizona) | Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Instant grade: D

Analysis: Gibbs can catch the ball and is good in space. But from an asset management and value standpoint, this is an unnecessary reach for a luxury for the Lions.

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Green Bay continues to build in the front seven. Van Ness has to get more consistent but has decent leverage understanding and hand usage. This will be a pick for 2025.

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Jones doesn't have the movement skills of Johnson, but he is an able tackle that should be able to grow into left tackle with some experience for a Steelers team that needs quality OL.

15. New York Jets (from Green Bay) | Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State

Instant grade: B

Analysis: McDonald is the second of the second-tier edge rushers to go in the first round. It's going to be a lot of "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" from teams. McDonald has good burst and solid hand usage, but will need to gain strength.

16. Washington Commanders | Emmanuel Forbes, DB, Mississippi State

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Forbes' ball skills are good, but his play style fits a nickel corner at 166 pounds. Can a player at that weight last in the NFL?

17. New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh) | Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Gonzalez's fall ends at No. 17 overall. He's not as physical as Witherspoon, but Gonzalez is someone who will win with his speed and agility against quality receivers. Bill Belichick trades down and gets good value AGAIN.

18. Detroit Lions | Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Instant grade: C

Analysis: For positional value's sake, the Lions have lost in the first round. Campbell is instinctual and always around the football, but is a reach at No. 18.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Kancey's quickness is a plus. But he is very up and down with wins and losses on film. Can he sustain the activity needed to be a quality undersized defensive lineman at 6-1 and 281 pounds?

20. Seattle Seahawks | Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Instant grade: A

Analysis: What a perfect fit. Smith-Njigba can help the Seahawks immediately, with Tyler Lockett and D.K Metcalf not needing to carry so much of the offensive load. The different formations and utilizations will be fun to watch. Smith-Njigba isn't the straight-line speed sprinter, but he's a good route runner who wins in 1-on-1.

21. Los Angeles Chargers | Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Johnston's consistency will need to improve, but the good is really good. He's a prototypical Chargers receiver, and the franchise has done well in helping the growth of young receivers.

22. Baltimore Ravens | Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Flowers was my favorite WR to watch in this class. He reminds one of Steve Smith and Santana Moss as an explosive and personable receiver who plays at his maximum. He'll need to continue to grow as an consistent outside receiver, but he's too good with the ball not to be very good as a pro..

23. Minnesota Vikings |

24. Jacksonville Jaguars |

25. New York Giants |

26. Dallas Cowboys |

27. Buffalo Bills |

28. Cincinnati Bengals |

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) |

30. Philadelphia Eagles |

31. Kansas City Chiefs |

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NFL Draft tracker: Live Day 1 results, grades of picks so far