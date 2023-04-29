NFL Draft 2023: Here are the best available players on Day 3
Here are the best available players on Day 3 of NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Stefon Diggs. Jason Kelce. George Kittle.
Those are just a few active players who went from late-round draft selection to NFL star. Diggs and Kittle didn't get picked until the fifth round, while Kelce lasted all the way until Round 6.
All 32 teams will be hoping to strike the same kind of gold when the 2023 NFL Draft concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday. A total of 157 picks will be made over the final four rounds.
So who will be this year's late-round steals? Here's a position-by-position breakdown of some of the best players still on the board entering the fourth round, according to ESPN and NFL.com:
Quarterback
Stetson Bennett, Georgia
Max Duggan, TCU
Jake Haener, Fresno State
Jaren Hall, BYU
Tanner McKee, Stanford
Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
Clayton Tune, Houston
Running back
Israel Abanikanda, Pitt
Chase Brown, Illinois
Zach Evans, Mississippi
Eric Gray, Oklahoma
Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
Roschon Johnson, Texas
DeWayne McBride, UAB
Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
Wide receiver
Elijah Higgins, Stanford
Antoine Green, UNC
Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
Parker Washington, Penn State
Charlie Jones, Purdue
Trey Palmer, Nebraska
A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
Tight end
Davis Allen, Clemson
Payne Durham, Purdue
Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State
Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
Will Mallory, Miami
Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest
Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
Offensive tackle
Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
Joey Fisher, Shepherd
Blake Freeland, BYU
Ryan Hayes, Michigan
Dawand Jones, Ohio State
Warren McClendon, Georgia
Carter Warren, Pitt
Offensive guard
Anthony Bradford, LSU
Nick Broeker, Mississippi
McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga
Braeden Daniels, Utah
Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
Andrew Vorhees, USC
Chandler Zavala, NC State
Center
Alan Ali, TCU
Jake Andrews, Troy
Alex Forsyth, Oregon
Corey Luciano, Washington
Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
Luke Wypler, Ohio State
Defensive tackle
Karl Brooks, Bowling Green
Keondre Coburn, Texas
DJ Dale, Alabama
Scott Matlock, Boise State
Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma
Jaquelin Roy, LSU
Cameron Young, Mississippi State
Defensive end
Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
K.J. Henry, Clemson
Dylan Horton, TCU
Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State
Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
Mike Morris, Michigan
Moro Ojomo, Texas
EDGE
Yasir Abdullah, Louisville
Andre Carter II, Army
Nick Hampton, App State
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
Lonnie Phelps, Kansas
Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
Tavius Robinson, Mississippi
Linebacker
SirVocea Dennis, Pitt
Ventrell Miller, Florida
Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
Owen Pappoe, Auburn
Noah Sewell, Oregon
Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
Dee Winters, TCU
Cornerback
Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Clark Phillips III, Utah
Kelee Ringo, Georgia
Darius Rush, South Carolina
Terell Smith, Minnesota
Cory Trice, Purdue
Safety
Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State
Jammie Robinson, Florida State
Daniel Scott, Cal
JL Skinner, Boise State
Christopher Smith, Georgia
Jay Ward, LSU
Kicker
Anders Carlson, Auburn
Christopher Dunn, NC State
Jack Podlesny, Georgia
B.T. Potter, Clemson
Chad Ryland, Maryland
Punter
Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Brad Robbins, Michigan
Michael Turk, Oklahoma